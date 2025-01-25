Delhi High Court Issues Notice On Plea For Tree Transplantation In SC Expansion Project

The Delhi High Court has addressed an Intervention Application (IA) seeking authorization for the transplantation of 26 trees within the Supreme Court premises.

The Delhi High Court has addressed an Intervention Application (IA) seeking authorization for the transplantation of 26 trees within the Supreme Court premises.

This proposal forms an integral component of the Supreme Court’s ongoing expansion project, which is designed to include additional courtrooms notably a constitutional court as well as new chambers for judges and improved facilities for legal practitioners and litigants.

Presiding over the matter, Justice Jasmeet Singh directed responses from the respondents in the case, Bhavreen Kandhari vs. C.D. Singh & Ors., which is currently under deliberation in the Delhi High Court. The subsequent hearing has been scheduled for January 31, 2025.

Advocate Sudhir Mishra, representing the IA, elucidated that during the delineation of the layout plan, it was determined that 61 trees were located within the excavation and construction zones of the proposed expansion, encompassing an area of approximately 2.03 acres.

Concerted efforts to mitigate environmental impact reduced the number of trees earmarked for transplantation from 61 to 47, and subsequently to 26, while successfully preserving 35 trees.

A notable intervention involved safeguarding a significant Banyan tree with a girth of 675 cm. Initially included within the building’s basement layout, the tree’s preservation necessitated alterations to the basement design, ramp positioning, and internal road configurations.

The application underscores a commitment to environmental stewardship, emphasizing the critical importance of minimizing tree transplantation. The applicant has expressed unequivocal support for these conservation efforts and sought judicial approval to proceed with the transplantation of the remaining 26 trees.

Furthermore, a comprehensive methodology outlining the transplantation and post-transplant care procedures has been submitted to the Forest Officer.

In October 2024, the Supreme Court formally commenced construction on its expansion. This new structure will feature a Constitutional Courtroom with a seating capacity for 17 judges, complemented by state-of-the-art courtrooms. The ground-breaking ceremony was marked by a multi-faith ritual conducted by 11 priests from diverse religious traditions.

The expansion is planned in two phases, with the first phase set to begin imminently and projected to require approximately 29 months for completion. The expanded facility, encompassing 86,500 square meters over five floors, will house courtrooms on the first and second floors, while the fifth floor will be dedicated to the Constitutional Courtroom. Intermediate floors will accommodate various amenities designed to support litigants, lawyers, and court officials.

This initiative exemplifies a harmonious integration of infrastructural enhancement and environmental conservation, establishing a paradigm for sustainable development within judicial and urban planning frameworks.

