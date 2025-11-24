Delhi NCR And Mumbai Choke Under ‘Severe’ Air Quality Levels Amid Rising Health Concerns

Delhi recorded another day of extreme pollution on Monday as several parts of the city reported AQI levels in the ‘Severe’ range. Readings from the Central Pollution Control Board showed pollution numbers between 347 and 455 during early morning hours.

Twenty of Delhi’s 39 monitoring stations crossed the 400-mark, indicating hazardous air. Areas such as Anand Vihar, Alipur, Ashok Vihar, Bawana, Burari, DTU, Jahangirpuri, ITO, and Mundka reported severe pollution. Around 7 am, AQI levels shot up further in localities like Rohini, Jahangirpuri, DTU and Anand Vihar. Morning haze lowered visibility and kept residents indoors.

#UPDATE | Delhi Police registered an FIR and arrested more than 15 people for using chilli spray on Police personnel, obstructing official work and blocking the road. Relevant sections invoked in the FIR: Delhi Police. This happened during the protest at India Gate yesterday. https://t.co/D6OimsYwj5 — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2025

AQI Turns SEVERE Category

Neighbouring NCR areas registered their own alarming numbers as pollution spread across the region. Noida and Greater Noida reported AQI readings near the ‘Severe’ mark, while Ghaziabad officially entered the ‘Severe’ category. Gurugram and Faridabad remained in the ‘Poor’ range but still recorded unsafe pollution levels.

#WATCH | Delhi: Drone visuals around Delhi-Noida-Delhi (DND) flyway and surrounding areas as a layer of toxic smog blankets the city. (Visuals shot around 7.30 am.) pic.twitter.com/JoM1GNxgan — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2025

The rising AQI has raised health concerns for millions, with medical experts warning that toxic air can trigger breathing difficulties, heart stress and long-term respiratory complications. Residents in several parts of NCR avoided early travel, as dense smog covered roads and caused slow movement during the morning rush.

#WATCH | Delhi: Visuals from near Akshardham Temple and surrounding areas as a layer of toxic smog blankets the city. AQI (Air Quality Index) in the area is 440, categorised as ‘Severe’, as claimed by CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board). pic.twitter.com/YWuZEuSm7N — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2025

Fresh Protests In India Gate

Residents gathered at India Gate on Sunday to protest worsening pollution in the national capital. The Delhi Coordination Committee for Clean Air held the demonstration, accusing authorities of delaying long-term solutions. Protesters raised concerns about the growing health impact and criticised the use of short-term measures such as sprinklers and localised water spraying.

#WATCH | Delhi: A group of protesters holds a protest at India Gate over air pollution in Delhi-NCR. They were later removed from the spot by police personnel pic.twitter.com/DBEZTeET0U — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2025

They demanded urgent steps to address burning, dust sources and vehicular emissions. Police asked protesters to leave the area, but several participants continued the demonstration, citing repeated government lapses. The protest highlighted growing public frustration as AQI levels stay in the ‘Severe’ zone.

Constantly severe air pollution has increased pressure on central and state authorities to introduce stronger, sustainable measures.

Health specialists have stressed that long-term exposure to AQI levels above 400 can severely affect vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly and those with lung or heart issues. Hospitals in the city reported a rise in complaints linked to breathlessness, cough and eye irritation. As the toxic smog persists, officials face demands for long-term actions on emissions, waste burning and construction dust. The continuing spike in AQI levels has renewed calls for coordinated efforts across states.

Mumbai’s AQI Slips to Severe Range

Mumbai experienced a cool morning on Monday as temperatures dipped below 22°C, giving the city a brief winter-like feel. Clear skies and light winds brought early comfort to commuters. However, the pleasant weather did not improve the city’s air quality. A layer of smog covered several neighbourhoods, reducing visibility and creating a dull skyline.

The mild breeze failed to clear pollutants that have been building up through November. According to IMD, skies will stay clear with maximum temperatures around 34°C, but there is still no update on when the city’s rising pollution levels may ease.

Mumbai’s pollution is getting out of control. The skyline is disappearing behind smog, and the air is getting harder to breathe. Requesting BMC and Maharashtra Govt to take urgent action. We deserve cleaner air. #AirPollution@mybmc @CMOMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/Mx3pvur8Bx — Anshul Garg 🇮🇳 (@AnshulBhadra) November 23, 2025

Mumbai’s Air Quality Index touched 326 on Monday morning, placing the city in the ‘Severe’ category. Industrial zones and high-density residential pockets recorded the highest concentrations of pollutants. The latest citywide readings marked a sharp deterioration compared to early November, when some areas still reported moderate air quality.

Commuters reported hazy roads and discomfort while travelling during peak hours. Environmental experts have linked the pollution rise to stagnant wind flow, construction activity and increased vehicular emissions. With winter approaching, citizens fear further deterioration as cooler air traps pollutants closer to the ground.

