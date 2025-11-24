LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
air-pollution Chennai news doge 53rd CJI CJI BR Gavai donald trump hezbollah Fact check news air-pollution Chennai news doge 53rd CJI CJI BR Gavai donald trump hezbollah Fact check news air-pollution Chennai news doge 53rd CJI CJI BR Gavai donald trump hezbollah Fact check news air-pollution Chennai news doge 53rd CJI CJI BR Gavai donald trump hezbollah Fact check news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
air-pollution Chennai news doge 53rd CJI CJI BR Gavai donald trump hezbollah Fact check news air-pollution Chennai news doge 53rd CJI CJI BR Gavai donald trump hezbollah Fact check news air-pollution Chennai news doge 53rd CJI CJI BR Gavai donald trump hezbollah Fact check news air-pollution Chennai news doge 53rd CJI CJI BR Gavai donald trump hezbollah Fact check news
LIVE TV
Home > India > Delhi NCR And Mumbai Choke Under ‘Severe’ Air Quality Levels Amid Rising Health Concerns

Delhi NCR And Mumbai Choke Under ‘Severe’ Air Quality Levels Amid Rising Health Concerns

Air pollution levels in Delhi, NCR, and Mumbai worsened sharply on Monday, with all three regions recording ‘Severe’ or near-severe air quality. Dense smog reduced visibility across major roads while monitoring stations reported hazardous AQI readings.

Delhi AQI Turns Severe
Delhi AQI Turns Severe

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 24, 2025 09:42:52 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Delhi NCR And Mumbai Choke Under ‘Severe’ Air Quality Levels Amid Rising Health Concerns

Delhi recorded another day of extreme pollution on Monday as several parts of the city reported AQI levels in the ‘Severe’ range. Readings from the Central Pollution Control Board showed pollution numbers between 347 and 455 during early morning hours.

Twenty of Delhi’s 39 monitoring stations crossed the 400-mark, indicating hazardous air. Areas such as Anand Vihar, Alipur, Ashok Vihar, Bawana, Burari, DTU, Jahangirpuri, ITO, and Mundka reported severe pollution. Around 7 am, AQI levels shot up further in localities like Rohini, Jahangirpuri, DTU and Anand Vihar. Morning haze lowered visibility and kept residents indoors.

AQI Turns SEVERE Category 

Neighbouring NCR areas registered their own alarming numbers as pollution spread across the region. Noida and Greater Noida reported AQI readings near the ‘Severe’ mark, while Ghaziabad officially entered the ‘Severe’ category. Gurugram and Faridabad remained in the ‘Poor’ range but still recorded unsafe pollution levels.

The rising AQI has raised health concerns for millions, with medical experts warning that toxic air can trigger breathing difficulties, heart stress and long-term respiratory complications. Residents in several parts of NCR avoided early travel, as dense smog covered roads and caused slow movement during the morning rush.

Fresh Protests In India Gate 

Residents gathered at India Gate on Sunday to protest worsening pollution in the national capital. The Delhi Coordination Committee for Clean Air held the demonstration, accusing authorities of delaying long-term solutions. Protesters raised concerns about the growing health impact and criticised the use of short-term measures such as sprinklers and localised water spraying.

They demanded urgent steps to address burning, dust sources and vehicular emissions. Police asked protesters to leave the area, but several participants continued the demonstration, citing repeated government lapses. The protest highlighted growing public frustration as AQI levels stay in the ‘Severe’ zone.

Constantly severe air pollution has increased pressure on central and state authorities to introduce stronger, sustainable measures.

Health specialists have stressed that long-term exposure to AQI levels above 400 can severely affect vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly and those with lung or heart issues. Hospitals in the city reported a rise in complaints linked to breathlessness, cough and eye irritation. As the toxic smog persists, officials face demands for long-term actions on emissions, waste burning and construction dust. The continuing spike in AQI levels has renewed calls for coordinated efforts across states.

Mumbai’s AQI Slips to Severe Range 

Mumbai experienced a cool morning on Monday as temperatures dipped below 22°C, giving the city a brief winter-like feel. Clear skies and light winds brought early comfort to commuters. However, the pleasant weather did not improve the city’s air quality. A layer of smog covered several neighbourhoods, reducing visibility and creating a dull skyline.

The mild breeze failed to clear pollutants that have been building up through November. According to IMD, skies will stay clear with maximum temperatures around 34°C, but there is still no update on when the city’s rising pollution levels may ease.

Mumbai’s Air Quality Index touched 326 on Monday morning, placing the city in the ‘Severe’ category. Industrial zones and high-density residential pockets recorded the highest concentrations of pollutants. The latest citywide readings marked a sharp deterioration compared to early November, when some areas still reported moderate air quality.

 Commuters reported hazy roads and discomfort while travelling during peak hours. Environmental experts have linked the pollution rise to stagnant wind flow, construction activity and increased vehicular emissions. With winter approaching, citizens fear further deterioration as cooler air traps pollutants closer to the ground.

Must Read: Who Is Justice Surya Kant? From Abrogation Of Article 370 To The Bihar SIR – A Detailed Profile Of The 53rd Chief Justice Of India Taking Charge Today

First published on: Nov 24, 2025 9:42 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: air-pollutionDelhi AQIhome-hero-pos-5Mumbai weather update

RELATED News

Tamil Nadu Weather: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Forecast, What Students Need To Know About School Holidays

Who Is Justice Surya Kant? From Abrogation Of Article 370 To The Bihar SIR – A Detailed Profile Of The 53rd Chief Justice Of India Taking Charge Today

Justice Surya Kant To Take Oath Today: Begins 15-Month Tenure, Landmark Judgments Of 53rd Chief Justice Of India

Will Schools Be Closed On November 25 In Delhi–NCR, Punjab, And Other States? Here’s What We Know

Rajnath Singh’s BIG Remark: “Borders Can Change… Sindh May Return To India”, Calls Sindhi People “Forever Ours”

LATEST NEWS

Delhi NCR And Mumbai Choke Under ‘Severe’ Air Quality Levels Amid Rising Health Concerns

Zee Tamil Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Season 5 Grand Finale 2025: Winner, Cash Prize & Star Performances

Stock Market Today: Markets Open Firm As Global Cues Lift Sentiment; Sensex, Nifty Edge Higher

‘Doesn’t Exist Anymore’: Donald Trump’s DOGE Once Led By Elon Musk Is Quietly Shut After Turbulent Run – What We Know

Stocks To Watch Today: TCS, RVNL, Hindustan Unilever, Lupin, Tata Power, NTPC Green, IDBI Bank And Many Other In Focus Today

Zelensky Bows To Pressure, Donald Trump’s Rebuke Sparks Frenzied Response, Thanks US President After His ‘Zero Gratitude’ Remark

Bigg Boss 19: Malti Chahar SLAPS Tanya Mittal After Pressing Stamp On Her Mouth, Amaal Mallik Shouts in Shock

Hathras Horror: Man Arrested for Strangling 60-Year-Old Woman Who ‘Pressured’ Him to Marry

Who is Deepak Paradkar? Indian-Origin ‘Cocaine Lawyer’ Arrested in Cananda for Aiding Ex-Olympian in Killing FBI Witness

Mass Kidnapping in Nigeria: At Least 50 of 303 Abducted Students Escape from Catholic School

Delhi NCR And Mumbai Choke Under ‘Severe’ Air Quality Levels Amid Rising Health Concerns

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi NCR And Mumbai Choke Under ‘Severe’ Air Quality Levels Amid Rising Health Concerns

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi NCR And Mumbai Choke Under ‘Severe’ Air Quality Levels Amid Rising Health Concerns
Delhi NCR And Mumbai Choke Under ‘Severe’ Air Quality Levels Amid Rising Health Concerns
Delhi NCR And Mumbai Choke Under ‘Severe’ Air Quality Levels Amid Rising Health Concerns
Delhi NCR And Mumbai Choke Under ‘Severe’ Air Quality Levels Amid Rising Health Concerns

QUICK LINKS