Delhi NCR Rain Update: Heavy Rainfall Disrupts Daily Life In Delhi-NCR On Early Monday

Heavy rainfall in Delhi and the National Capital Region led to widespread waterlogging on Monday, blocking several major routes and causing traffic jams stretching for kilometers. Vehicles moved slowly through flooded roads, while commuters faced long delays during morning hours.

Continuous rain throughout the night worsened the situation, affecting both residential and commercial areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert, warning residents of more rain and urging them to avoid unnecessary travel and stay updated on weather conditions.

Western Disturbance to Affect North India

The India Meteorological Department said that a Western Disturbance will influence the weather pattern over northwest India from Monday onwards.

This system is expected to bring heavy rainfall to Delhi-NCR till October 7. The IMD added that cold northwesterly winds will flow into the region, leading to a drop in minimum temperatures starting Wednesday. The rainfall is likely to cover several northern states and cause strong winds, thunderstorms, and lightning in multiple regions.

States Under IMD Alert for Heavy Rain and Hailstorm

The IMD forecasted heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning across Jammu and Kashmir-Ladakh, western Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, western Uttar Pradesh, and eastern Rajasthan.

It also predicted isolated hailstorms in parts of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and western Uttar Pradesh. The minimum temperature in northwest India is expected to fall by 4–5 degrees Celsius from October 8, marking the arrival of early winter-like conditions across several regions.

IMD Issues Advisory for Safety During Rainfall

The Meteorological Department advised residents to remain alert and take precautions during this period of unstable weather. It warned people to stay away from electric poles, large trees, and open areas during thunderstorms.

The IMD further requested citizens to follow traffic advisories and avoid traveling through flooded routes. Emergency services have been asked to stay on standby in low-lying regions that are prone to waterlogging. The department emphasized regular monitoring of weather updates to ensure public safety.

Must Read: Darjeeling Landslide, Bridge Collapse Update: 20 Killed, Houses Wiped Out, Mirik, Kurseong Village Cuts Off, Tourists Trapped