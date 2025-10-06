LIVE TV
Home > India > Darjeeling Landslide, Bridge Collapse Update: 20 Killed, Houses Wiped Out, Mirik, Kurseong Village Cuts Off, Tourists Trapped

Heavy rainfall triggered massive landslides across Mirik and Darjeeling on Sunday, killing at least 20 people and cutting off several villages. Mirik reported the highest casualties, while roads and bridges suffered severe damage. Hundreds of tourists remain stranded as rescue teams from NDRF and state authorities continue operations. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief and assured full assistance.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last updated: October 6, 2025 08:00:05 IST

Persistent rain triggered massive landslides across Mirik and Darjeeling on Sunday, flattening slopes, blocking roads, and isolating villages. The destruction has been severe, with officials calling it one of the worst in recent years. At least 20 people have died.

The heavy downpour led to mudslides that buried homes and vehicles. Many areas remain inaccessible, and rescue teams are struggling to reach survivors. Officials said communication and power lines have also been disrupted, worsening the crisis in the affected hill regions.

Deaths Reported From Multiple Areas

According to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and district authorities, Mirik reported the highest casualties with 11 deaths and several injuries. In Darjeeling subdivision, seven people lost their lives. Other fatalities were recorded in Sarsaly, Jasbirgaon, Nagrakata, Mirik Basti, Dhar Gaon (Mechi), and near Mirik Lake.

North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha described the situation as “alarming” and said the death toll could rise further. Local officials are verifying reports of missing persons as search operations continue amid heavy rainfall.

The Mirik-Sukhiapokhri road, a key route connecting nearby hamlets, remains buried under debris. An iron bridge connecting Siliguri to the Mirik-Darjeeling route has suffered heavy damage, cutting off vital transport links. Emergency vehicles are finding it difficult to reach remote villages due to collapsed roads and mudslides. Heavy machinery has been deployed to clear the debris, but progress remains slow due to continuous rainfall. Transport officials said repair work would begin once conditions stabilize.

Tourists Stranded in Hill Resorts

Hundreds of tourists from Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, and nearby regions remain stranded in Mirik, Ghoom, and Lepchajagat. Many of them had arrived for Durga Puja holidays and now remain confined to hotels due to blocked roads. Local authorities have advised tourists to stay indoors and avoid travel until further notice. The Darjeeling Police has set up a control room to help those stranded. People in need of assistance can contact the Darjeeling Police Control Room at +91 91478 89078 for help and evacuation support.

Rescue Operations Continues 

Teams from the NDRF, police, and state disaster management units are working round the clock to rescue trapped people and provide relief. Some survivors have been pulled out from the rubble in Dhar Gaon and Nagarakata. Relief camps have been set up for displaced families, while medical teams are treating the injured. Heavy rain and unstable ground are hampering progress. Officials are using drones to assess the extent of damage. The administration has urged residents to move to safer areas immediately.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee chaired a meeting at Nabanna to review the situation. She set up a 24×7 control room and announced her visit to the region. The Chief Minister promised compensation for the victims’ families and directed officials to assist stranded tourists. She said over 300 mm of rainfall in 12 hours caused floods and landslides. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the deaths and said the central government is closely monitoring the situation while extending full support to state authorities. 

In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Deeply pained by the loss of lives due to a bridge mishap in Darjeeling. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The situation in Darjeeling and the surrounding areas is being closely monitored in the wake of heavy rains and landslides. We are committed to providing all possible assistance to those affected.” His message came as rescue teams continued their efforts under challenging weather conditions.

IMD Issues Red Alert, More Rain Predicted

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for the sub-Himalayan region, including Darjeeling and Kalimpong, until October 6. It warned of more rain and possible new landslides. Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri are also under red alert, while Darjeeling remains under an orange alert. The administration has urged residents to stay alert and avoid hill slopes. Past disasters, including the 1968 flood and the 2015 landslides, serve as reminders of the region’s vulnerability to extreme weather events.

