Horrific Visuals Of Darjeeling Landslide, 13 Dead, Several Feared Trapped, Kurseong, Mirik Cut Off

Heavy rainfall triggered multiple landslides in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts on Saturday, claiming 13 lives and causing severe destruction. Continuous rain led to road blockages, collapsed bridges, and disrupted communication. Key areas including Mirik, Sukhiapokhri, and Dilaram witnessed significant damage.

In the wake of last night’s heavy cyclone in the Darjeeling hills, over 20 people have lost their lives (as per current count); areas across the hills have been cut off; and roads destroyed. This has disrupted normal life and caused considerable hardship to many. I would like to… pic.twitter.com/rq7qqxHIcr — Harsh V Shringla (@harshvshringla) October 5, 2025

Authorities have deployed disaster management teams to clear debris, restore connectivity, and locate missing persons. Residents have been advised to avoid travel in affected hilly areas.

Due to the incessant heavy rainfall in North Bengal, the hilly regions of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Kurseong have been severely affected, with communication and transport links to the plains of Siliguri, Terai, and Dooars almost completely disrupted due to landslides and… pic.twitter.com/ugkbLrTmQr — Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) October 5, 2025

Police and local administrations are coordinating with emergency services to provide immediate relief and assess property damage while maintaining constant monitoring of landslide-prone zones in both districts.

Massive Rain Triggers Devastation in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Sikkim – At least 6 confirmed dead – more being updated Torrential rains have unleashed widespread destruction across the Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Sikkim regions, claiming multiple lives and severing vital… pic.twitter.com/pAbvTt3Uwe — The Darjeeling Chronicle (@TheDarjChron) October 5, 2025

Authorities Confirm Deaths, Roads Severely Damaged

Additional SP Kurseong, Abhishek Roy, confirmed 13 bodies recovered from debris, with two more persons reported missing. A major landslide at Dilaram blocked the Kurseong-Darjeeling road, while Rohini Road at Gourishankar and sections of Pankhabari Road also suffered damage. Tindharia Road remains operational and is being used to evacuate stranded tourists in Mirik.

As of now NH10 is blocked. NH717A is also being cleared for few landslides . Panbu road to Kalimpong is open .

Road from kalimpong to Darjeeling via Teesta bazar is closed due to flooding at Rabijhora and Teesta bazar stretch adjacent to river.#NorthBengalUpdate pic.twitter.com/aq2ZMoYdsr — Abir Ghoshal (@abirghoshal) October 5, 2025

Police teams work round-the-clock to ensure safe evacuations. Disaster management teams are coordinating with local authorities to reopen blocked routes and clear debris while engineers assess the stability of roads and slopes in landslide-prone areas.

Deeply saddened by the tragedy in Darjeeling. Heavy rainfall and devastating landslides have claimed several lives. The collapse of the iron bridge and rising Teesta waters have cut off Sikkim and Kalimpong from the rest of the region. Heartfelt condolences to the families who… pic.twitter.com/Phmw5nHoCN — Agnimitra Paul BJP (@paulagnimitra1) October 5, 2025

Visuals show a portion of the Dudhia iron bridge on Siliguri-Darjeeling SH-12 collapsed after continuous rainfall. NH10 remains completely blocked, while NH717A, an alternative highway to Sikkim, has also suffered damage near the Reshi border. Road closures have disrupted vehicle movement to Sikkim and nearby towns. Engineers and local officials are working with the Border Roads Organisation to remove debris and restore connectivity. Authorities continue to monitor slope conditions to prevent further landslides, while maintaining safe access for emergency and relief teams in the affected regions.

Darjeeling MP Raju Bista Monitors Relief Operations

Darjeeling MP Raju Bista confirmed casualties, property loss, and infrastructure damage across both districts. He took to X to update the public, stating he is coordinating with local authorities and monitoring relief efforts. Bista directed BJP karyakartas to assist affected families and urged alliance partners and social organisations to participate in aid distribution.

I am extremely anguished to learn about the massive damages caused due to extremely heavy rainfall in many parts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts. There have been deaths, and loss of properties, and damages to the infrastructure. I am taking stock of the situation, and in… pic.twitter.com/jyOd5ztOa6 — Raju Bista (@RajuBistaBJP) October 5, 2025

Emergency teams are supplying essentials, assessing destruction, and supporting residents in severely hit villages. Authorities continue to provide updates and mobilize manpower to restore normalcy while ensuring the safety of locals and stranded tourists in the affected areas.

Rescue Operations Continue as Rainfall Persists

According to ANI, floodwaters breached NH10 in low-lying areas, worsening travel conditions. Authorities reported no immediate need for evacuation or temporary shelters yet.

My prayers for Darjeeling n its people. They are so so close to my heart. The innocent hill people never ceased to offer love n blessings to me, even during the most crucial times. May Maa Durga save Darjeeling.#Darjeeling pic.twitter.com/oU1pxivRNE — Moupia Nandy (@MoupiaNandy) October 5, 2025

The India Meteorological Department predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Jalpaiguri till October 6. Disaster management teams remain on high alert, continuously monitoring slopes and vulnerable zones. State administration and local authorities are coordinating rescue, relief, and repair operations. Engineers and emergency services continue clearing roads and stabilizing damaged infrastructure while providing assistance to residents, ensuring uninterrupted access to essential services in the worst-hit areas.

