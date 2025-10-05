13 Dead In Massive Landslide And Bridge Collapse In Darjeeling District, West Bengal, Mirik And Other Hill Villages Cut Off, WATCH

Heavy rain triggered multiple landslides in West Bengal’s Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts on Saturday, causing 13 deaths and widespread destruction. According to reports, the continuous rainfall led to road blockages, collapsed bridges, and severe disruption in transport and communication.

The landslides hit several areas, including Mirik, Sukhiapokhri, and Dilaram. Authorities confirmed ongoing rescue operations across both districts. Kalimpong and Darjeeling administrations have deployed disaster management teams to clear roads and locate missing persons. Residents have been advised to avoid travel in the hilly areas until further notice.

#WATCH | Dudhia Mirik, Darjeeling | On the landslide situation in the area, Abhishek Roy, Additional SP Kurseong, Darjeeling district police, says, “7 dead bodies have already been recovered from the debris. We have information about two more people. Work is being done to recover… pic.twitter.com/JamX5M12aO — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2025

Authorities Confirm Seven Deaths, Roads Severely Damaged

Additional SP Kurseong, Abhishek Roy, confirmed that seven bodies have been recovered so far from the debris in different locations. Authorities have information about two more missing persons, and efforts continue to locate them.

A major landslide occurred at Dilaram on the Kurseong-Darjeeling road, blocking the route. Landslides also affected Rohini Road at Gourishankar and damaged sections of Pankhabari Road.

Officials said that Tindharia Road remains operational and is being used to evacuate tourists stranded in Mirik. Police teams are working round the clock to ensure the safe evacuation of all visitors.

Key Roads and Bridges Damaged by Continuous Rainfall

Visuals from the affected areas show the collapse of a portion of the Dudhia iron bridge on the Siliguri-Darjeeling SH-12 road due to heavy rain.

Traffic on NH10 remains completely blocked after multiple landslides, while NH717A, an alternative route to Sikkim, has also suffered damage near the Reshi border. The road closures have affected vehicle movement to and from Sikkim and nearby towns.

Multiple deaths have been reported following landslides triggered by heavy rain in Darjeeling. Rescue and relief operations are underway in many areas. According to preliminary information, one of the landslides occurred on the Mirik-Sukhiapokhri road, disrupting the movement… pic.twitter.com/sR3CpgwVBh — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) October 5, 2025

Engineers and local authorities are carrying out repair work to restore connectivity. The state administration is coordinating with the Border Roads Organisation to clear debris and reopen blocked routes.

Darjeeling MP Raju Bista Monitors Relief Operations

Darjeeling MP Raju Bista confirmed reports of casualties, property loss, and damage to infrastructure in both districts. Taking to X, he said he has been in contact with local authorities and is monitoring the situation closely. “We have instructed BJP karyakartas to assist affected families and help people on the ground,” he stated.

Bista urged alliance partners and social organisations to join relief efforts for timely assistance. Teams have been deployed to distribute essential supplies and assess the extent of the destruction in the worst-hit villages and towns.

Rescue Efforts Continue as Rain Forecast Remains High

According to ANI, floodwater breached NH10 in low-lying areas, worsening travel conditions. Authorities said there was no need for immediate evacuation or temporary shelters yet.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in multiple districts of West Bengal, including Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Jalpaiguri, till October 6. Disaster management teams remain on high alert, and officials are assessing slope stability in vulnerable zones. The state government continues to coordinate rescue operations and repair efforts to restore normalcy in the affected regions.

