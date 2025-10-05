Bank Holiday In October: Banks To Remain Closed In Several States From October 6 To 12

Banks across India will remain closed on different days next week, from Monday, October 6, to Sunday, October 12, 2025, due to upcoming regional and national holidays listed under the RBI holiday calendar. The holidays are not uniform nationwide and will vary by state.

During this period, some states will observe closures for Lakshmi Puja, Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, and Karwa Chauth. In other states, banks will operate normally. These holidays are categorized under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS), and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Digital Banking Services to Remain Available During Holidays

Even as physical branches remain closed on these days, customers can still use online banking, mobile apps, UPI, and ATMs for all essential services. Internet-based facilities such as fund transfers, bill payments, and account management will function without interruption. However, cheque clearing, draft issuance, and other over-the-counter services will not be available until the next working day. The RBI has clarified that customers should complete important banking transactions in advance to avoid inconvenience during the long weekend.

October 6 (Monday) – Lakshmi Puja in Odisha

On October 6, banks in Odisha will remain closed for Lakshmi Puja, which is celebrated to honor Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth, prosperity, and good fortune. The festival marks prayers for abundance and peace in households and workplaces. It holds special significance during the Diwali season and is widely celebrated in homes and temples across Odisha with traditional rituals and offerings of sweets and lamps to the goddess.

October 7 (Tuesday) – Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti in Four States

Banks in Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka, and Punjab will remain closed on October 7 for Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, which marks the birth anniversary of Sage Valmiki, the revered author of the Ramayana. The day is observed with devotional songs, prayers, and processions honoring the saint’s teachings and contributions to Indian literature and spirituality. Educational and social institutions also organize cultural events and awareness programs to spread his message of truth and righteousness.

October 9 (Thursday) – Karwa Chauth

Karwa Chauth, a popular festival for married Hindu women, will be observed on October 9, 2025. Women fast from sunrise to moonrise for the long life and well-being of their husbands. Although it is widely celebrated across North India, the RBI calendar does not mark it as an official bank holiday in any state. Regular banking operations will continue, and services such as deposits, withdrawals, and loan applications will remain available during normal working hours.

Other Important Bank Holidays in October 2025

Several major festivals later in the month will also bring bank closures in multiple states. On October 20 (Monday), banks in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Gujarat will remain shut for Diwali / Naraka Chaturdasi. On October 21 (Tuesday), banks in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Rajasthan will close for Diwali (Deepavali) celebrations. Following that, Chhath Puja will result in holidays on October 27 and 28 in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand.

National and Weekly Bank Holidays in October 2025

In addition to regional closures, all banks across India will remain closed on the following national holidays and weekends in October 2025:

October 5 (Sunday)

October 11 (Second Saturday)

October 12 (Sunday)

October 19 (Sunday)

October 25 (Fourth Saturday)

Customers should plan their visits and transactions accordingly as banks will resume normal operations on the next working day following these holidays.

