Heavy Rain In Delhi NCR, Himachal Pradesh On October 5, Check Update Of Cyclone Shakti

Himachal Pradesh will see a new spell of rain beginning October 5 after several dry days since the southwest monsoon withdrew in late September. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for the state as fresh weather activity is expected to bring rain, hail, and strong winds to many districts. The meteorological office in Shimla has confirmed that the weather system will intensify by Sunday evening and continue into Monday, affecting travel and daily activities in several parts of the state.

Orange Alert for October 6

On Saturday, the IMD’s Shimla station issued an orange alert for October 6, cautioning residents about heavy to very heavy rain, hailstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 40–50 kmph. The alert covers districts such as Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Sirmaur, and Lahaul-Spiti, which are expected to face the worst weather conditions. Officials have warned that localized flooding, landslides, and road blockages could occur. Tourists and locals have been asked to remain alert, avoid unnecessary travel, and stay informed through official weather updates during this period of unstable weather.

Yellow Alert for October 5 and 7

The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for October 5 and 7 across several Himachal districts. The yellow alert predicts heavy rainfall, lightning, and thunderstorms with winds blowing between 30 and 40 kmph. The warning covers Una, Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Kinnaur, and Lahaul-Spiti. While the weather will be less intense compared to October 6, moderate rain could still affect movement in hilly regions. The IMD advised residents to monitor local forecasts, as sudden changes in intensity are possible due to shifting wind patterns and varying temperatures.

Mixed Showers Across Himachal Pradesh

Weather experts have predicted light to moderate rainfall in most parts of Himachal Pradesh from October 5 to 8. Some regions will experience heavy rain with the possibility of hail and thunderstorms. By October 7 and 8, rainfall intensity will gradually reduce, though a few pockets may continue to record occasional showers. The IMD has asked district authorities to remain ready for quick response operations in case of landslides or flash floods. The current spell of rain marks the first significant weather change in the state after a prolonged dry period in late September.

Before the onset of rain, Himachal Pradesh saw unusually warm weather on October 4. Temperatures remained two to three degrees above normal across many parts of the state. Una and Seobagh recorded the highest temperatures at 34°C, followed by Neri and Bilaspur at 33°C. Dharamshala, Shimla, and Manali recorded maximum temperatures of 28.1°C, 22.6°C, and 22.5°C, respectively. The IMD noted that minimum temperatures remained steady, but daytime heat persisted longer than usual. This warm trend is expected to break as new rain systems move into the region.

Safety Measures for Residents and Tourists

Authorities have urged residents and tourists to stay cautious during this active weather phase. People have been advised to avoid travel in landslide-prone or high-altitude areas, especially during heavy rain or hail. The IMD recommends securing loose outdoor items and avoiding open areas during thunderstorms. Travelers near rivers and streams have been told to maintain distance as flash floods can rise suddenly. Locals should stay indoors during lightning activity and switch off electrical devices to prevent short circuits. Officials have also asked hotel owners to brief tourists about weather safety protocols.

Cyclonic Storm ‘Shakhti’ Update

Meanwhile, the cyclonic storm ‘Shakhti’ has intensified into a severe storm in the Arabian Sea with winds reaching 100 kmph. According to the IMD, the storm was located about 420 km southwest of Dwarka in Gujarat on Saturday morning. It is expected to move west-southwest before turning northeastward by Monday. The IMD said the storm will weaken gradually after October 7. Named by Sri Lanka under the WMO/ESCAP system, ‘Shakhti’ is the first post-monsoon cyclone of the year in the Arabian Sea. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into deep sea waters.

As the cyclone progresses, sea conditions are turning rough along the Gujarat and North Maharashtra coasts. The IMD has issued cyclone-related warnings for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg. Between October 3 and 5, wind speeds reaching 55–65 kmph are expected in coastal regions. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Marathwada and East Vidarbha, with a chance of flooding in North Konkan. Disaster management teams have been placed on standby, and coastal residents have been told to stay alert for further instructions from local authorities.

Delhi to Experience Rain and Thunderstorms Till October 7

The IMD forecast for Delhi predicts partly cloudy skies with light to moderate rain between October 5 and 7. Thunderstorms and lightning are likely in the evening hours, with wind speeds reaching up to 50 kmph. The weather department has placed the city under a yellow alert for October 6. Temperatures are expected to range between 24°C and 32°C. Conditions will remain humid and cloudy through the weekend, bringing relief from heat. The IMD expects clearer skies and dry weather to return from October 8 onward, ending the short rainy spell.

