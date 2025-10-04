IMD Issues Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm Alert In Delhi From Tomorrow, Temperature May Drop To 24 Degrees

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms with rainfall in Delhi starting Sunday and continuing till October 7. The department has also issued a yellow alert for Monday. Despite the wet spell, no severe weather warnings have been issued so far. According to IMD, temperatures will remain moderate during this period, ranging between 24°C and 32°C. The weather update comes as a relief to residents who have been experiencing humid conditions in the city over the past few days. The forecast suggests comfortable weather ahead with no major disruptions.

VIDEO | Morning visuals from Akshardham Temple area.#DelhiWeather #WeatherUpdate (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/m8uAaPUqk2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 4, 2025

Weekly Weather Outlook for the National Capital

The week ahead in Delhi will remain mostly cloudy with spells of light to moderate rain. IMD has predicted that day temperatures will stay around 28°C to 30°C, while night temperatures will hover near 20°C. Humidity levels will remain moderate, keeping conditions slightly sticky but tolerable for residents. At the beginning of the week, Delhi will see cloudy skies with chances of thundershowers in one or two spells. The cloudy cover is expected to continue for the next few days, ensuring that the city experiences mild and stable weather conditions overall.

Cloudy Skies and Rain Showers Expected Throughout the Week

As per the IMD forecast, Delhi will witness intermittent rain and cloudy skies through the middle and latter part of the week. Light showers in short bursts are expected to keep the temperature steady while also improving air quality. The intensity of rainfall is not likely to be very high, but it will still provide relief from the heat. IMD has clarified that no severe weather warnings are in place, meaning the rain spell will not disrupt normal life. Overall, residents can expect comfortable conditions with occasional showers until October 7.

