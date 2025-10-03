What Was The AQI Of Delhi After Ravan Dahan On Dussehra?

Delhi’s air quality remained satisfactory on Friday, thanks to a mix of rainfall and steady winds following Dussehra celebrations.

The city recorded a 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 88, ending a 21-day streak of moderate or higher pollution levels. Scattered showers combined with winds averaging 15 km/h helped disperse pollutants and maintain cleaner skies, similar to patterns observed in 2022.

Reading Below Hazardous Level:

Meteorologists noted that while PM 2.5 levels temporarily rose at certain monitoring stations, the readings remained far below the hazardous levels often seen during Diwali.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts additional rainfall in the coming days, further supporting cleaner air. These weather conditions are expected to continue mitigating pollution, giving residents relief and improving overall air quality in the capital.

Authorities and experts urge citizens to continue monitoring air quality and take precautions on days when readings may rise. The combination of rain, wind, and mild weather has created an unusually favorable post-festival environment, offering a temporary but significant improvement in Delhi’s air quality compared to previous years.

Must Read: Is Your Cough Syrup Killing You? 11 Children Dies In Madhya Pradesh, Centre Issues Advisory