LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets
LIVE TV
Home > India > What Was The AQI Of Delhi After Ravan Dahan On Dussehra?

What Was The AQI Of Delhi After Ravan Dahan On Dussehra?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts additional rainfall in the coming days, further supporting cleaner air. These weather conditions are expected to continue mitigating pollution, giving residents relief and improving overall air quality in the capital.

What Was The AQI Of Delhi After Ravan Dahan On Dussehra?

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: October 3, 2025 19:50:49 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Was The AQI Of Delhi After Ravan Dahan On Dussehra?

Delhi’s air quality remained satisfactory on Friday, thanks to a mix of rainfall and steady winds following Dussehra celebrations.

The city recorded a 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 88, ending a 21-day streak of moderate or higher pollution levels. Scattered showers combined with winds averaging 15 km/h helped disperse pollutants and maintain cleaner skies, similar to patterns observed in 2022.

Reading Below Hazardous Level: 

Meteorologists noted that while PM 2.5 levels temporarily rose at certain monitoring stations, the readings remained far below the hazardous levels often seen during Diwali.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts additional rainfall in the coming days, further supporting cleaner air. These weather conditions are expected to continue mitigating pollution, giving residents relief and improving overall air quality in the capital.

Authorities and experts urge citizens to continue monitoring air quality and take precautions on days when readings may rise. The combination of rain, wind, and mild weather has created an unusually favorable post-festival environment, offering a temporary but significant improvement in Delhi’s air quality compared to previous years.

Must Read: Is Your Cough Syrup Killing You? 11 Children Dies In Madhya Pradesh, Centre Issues Advisory

First published on: Oct 3, 2025 7:50 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: air-pollutionDelhi AQIdussehraimdRavan Dahan

RELATED News

Bihar Elections 2025: Left Parties Demand 35 Seats In Bihar Assembly Elections
Rahul Hails Indian Motorcycle Brands In Columbia, Says ‘Innovation Rather Than Cronyism’ Can Win
Vijay Rally Stampede Update: Madras High Court Slams Vijay And TVK, Says ‘Vijay Vanished’, Forms SIT To Probe
EXCLUSIVE | PIL In Supreme Court Seeking Stricter GST Checks, Expert Ved Jain Warns Of Systemic Loopholes Enabling Fraud With Stolen Aadhaar And PAN
Indian Wicket Keeper Dhruv Jurel Performs Army Salute And Honour Indian Army For Their Heroism And Courage

LATEST NEWS

George Clooney says Trump should create incentives, not tariffs, for movie industry
AI chip firm Cerebras files to withdraw highly anticipated US listing
Donald Trump Trusts Hamas Peace Deal, Directs Netanyahu To Halt Gaza Bombings, People Ask Where Is US President’s Nobel Peace Prize
IMF'S GEORGIEVA ON SENEGAL: FORMAL NEGOTIATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN DURING THE IMF-WORLD BANK ANNUAL MEETINGS IN MID OCTOBER
Sean Combs Verdict: What Was Diddy’s Sentence? Judge Arun Subramanian Jails Music Mogul For Abuse, Trafficking
Hamas Accepts Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan With Caveats, Here’s What They Agreed To And What They Didn’t
Hamas Partially Accepts Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan, Thanks Arab Muslim Leaders, Agrees To…
Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Engaged? Couple’s Net Worth Revealed, Fans Excited, Wedding Rumoured Feb 2026
Diddy Verdict: Sean “Diddy” Combs Breaks Down Crying As Children Make Emotional Plea For Leniency
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' children urge leniency at sentencing over prostitution conviction
What Was The AQI Of Delhi After Ravan Dahan On Dussehra?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Was The AQI Of Delhi After Ravan Dahan On Dussehra?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Was The AQI Of Delhi After Ravan Dahan On Dussehra?
What Was The AQI Of Delhi After Ravan Dahan On Dussehra?
What Was The AQI Of Delhi After Ravan Dahan On Dussehra?
What Was The AQI Of Delhi After Ravan Dahan On Dussehra?

QUICK LINKS