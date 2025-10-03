LIVE TV
Is Your Cough Syrup Killing You? 11 Children Dies In Madhya Pradesh, Centre Issues Advisory

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday issued an advisory to all states and Union Territories on the rational use of cough syrups in the paediatric population. This follows 11 child deaths in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, reportedly linked to kidney-related complications.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: October 3, 2025 19:07:05 IST

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday issued an advisory to all states and Union Territories on the rational use of cough syrups in the paediatric population. This follows 11 child deaths in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, reportedly linked to kidney-related complications. Tests on the cough syrup samples confirmed that none contained Diethylene Glycol (DEG) or Ethylene Glycol (EG), contaminants known to cause severe kidney injury. The Centre also clarified that cough syrups in Rajasthan linked to two child deaths did not contain Propylene Glycol, DEG, or EG.

Samples Tested, No Contaminants Found

A joint team from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), National Institute of Virology (NIV), and Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) collected various cough syrup samples from the sites in Madhya Pradesh. The Madhya Pradesh State Food and Drug Administration (SFDA) also tested three samples, confirming the absence of DEG and EG.

Blood and CSF samples were tested by NIV Pune, with one case testing positive for Leptospirosis. The ministry emphasised that the medicines involved were dextromethorphan-based formulations, which are not recommended for children.

DGHS Advisory on Paediatric Cough Syrup Use

The Director General of Health Services (DGHS) issued guidance to ensure safe use of cough syrups in children. Cough and cold medications should not be prescribed or dispensed to children under two years. Medicines are generally not recommended for children under five.

Above this age, any prescription must follow careful clinical evaluation, close supervision, and strict adherence to recommended dosing.

The advisory also recommended using the shortest effective duration, avoiding multiple drug combinations, and educating the public on following doctors’ prescriptions carefully.

Public Awareness and Safety Measures

The Centre urged states and Union Territories to implement the advisory immediately, ensuring that healthcare providers prescribe paediatric cough medications responsibly. Authorities are also advised to sensitise the public about proper use, adherence to prescriptions, and early reporting of adverse effects.

The government highlighted that rational use of medicines and monitoring of children with respiratory symptoms are key to preventing unnecessary complications. Parents are encouraged to consult qualified doctors before administering any cough or cold medicines to children.

First published on: Oct 3, 2025 7:07 PM IST
QUICK LINKS