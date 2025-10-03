‘If Pakistan Wants To Stay In Geography And History…’: Indian Army Chief Issues Warning To Pakistan

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Friday sent a strong message to Pakistan, warning that it must stop sponsoring terrorism if it wants to remain on the world map. He stated that the Indian Armed Forces would not exercise the same restraint shown during Operation Sindoor. General Dwivedi declared that the next action would be decisive and more forceful. “If Pakistan wants to stay in Geography, it must end state-sponsored terrorism,” he said, stressing that India will not tolerate cross-border terrorism in any form. His remarks marked a clear shift towards a stronger military stance.

General Dwivedi inspects forward areas

During his visit to Rajasthan, General Dwivedi inspected the operational readiness of troops in forward locations, including the Bikaner Military Station. He interacted with soldiers, senior officials, civil dignitaries, and veterans to review ground preparedness. The Army Chief highlighted the importance of modernization and technological upgrades in enhancing India’s defense strength. He also emphasized the need to advance combat preparedness and ensure operational excellence across all units. During the visit, General Dwivedi honored veterans Lt Col Hem Singh Shekhawat (Retd), Lt Col Birbal Bishnoi (Retd), Risaldar Bhanwar Singh (Retd), and Hav Nakat Singh (Retd) for their service to the nation.

IAF Chief praises Operation Sindoor

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, ahead of Air Force Day celebrations, described Operation Sindoor as a global example of joint military excellence. Addressing a press briefing, he said the Indian Air Force has laid out Roadmap 2047, which aims to significantly boost combat power in the coming decades.

He praised the operation for showcasing perfect coordination between the Army, Navy, and Air Force. The Air Chief added that the roadmap would modernize India’s aerial capabilities with advanced systems, technology, and infrastructure to meet future security challenges. His remarks highlighted the growing strength of India’s defense forces.

