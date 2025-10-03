LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets
LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘If Pakistan Wants To Stay In Geography And History…’: Indian Army Chief Issues Warning To Pakistan

‘If Pakistan Wants To Stay In Geography And History…’: Indian Army Chief Issues Warning To Pakistan

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Friday issued a stern warning to Pakistan, stating that it must stop sponsoring terrorism if it wants to remain on the global map. He declared that the Indian Armed Forces will not show the same restraint as during Operation Sindoor, signaling a more decisive response this time.

Pic Credit : PTI
Pic Credit : PTI

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: October 3, 2025 16:29:44 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘If Pakistan Wants To Stay In Geography And History…’: Indian Army Chief Issues Warning To Pakistan

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Friday sent a strong message to Pakistan, warning that it must stop sponsoring terrorism if it wants to remain on the world map. He stated that the Indian Armed Forces would not exercise the same restraint shown during Operation Sindoor. General Dwivedi declared that the next action would be decisive and more forceful. “If Pakistan wants to stay in Geography, it must end state-sponsored terrorism,” he said, stressing that India will not tolerate cross-border terrorism in any form. His remarks marked a clear shift towards a stronger military stance.

General Dwivedi inspects forward areas

During his visit to Rajasthan, General Dwivedi inspected the operational readiness of troops in forward locations, including the Bikaner Military Station. He interacted with soldiers, senior officials, civil dignitaries, and veterans to review ground preparedness. The Army Chief highlighted the importance of modernization and technological upgrades in enhancing India’s defense strength. He also emphasized the need to advance combat preparedness and ensure operational excellence across all units. During the visit, General Dwivedi honored veterans Lt Col Hem Singh Shekhawat (Retd), Lt Col Birbal Bishnoi (Retd), Risaldar Bhanwar Singh (Retd), and Hav Nakat Singh (Retd) for their service to the nation.

IAF Chief praises Operation Sindoor

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, ahead of Air Force Day celebrations, described Operation Sindoor as a global example of joint military excellence. Addressing a press briefing, he said the Indian Air Force has laid out Roadmap 2047, which aims to significantly boost combat power in the coming decades.

He praised the operation for showcasing perfect coordination between the Army, Navy, and Air Force. The Air Chief added that the roadmap would modernize India’s aerial capabilities with advanced systems, technology, and infrastructure to meet future security challenges. His remarks highlighted the growing strength of India’s defense forces.

Must Read: Mamata Banerjee Condemns DVC Over Unannounced Water Release During Bijoya Dashami

First published on: Oct 3, 2025 4:29 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Bihar Elections 2025: Left Parties Demand 35 Seats In Bihar Assembly Elections
Rahul Hails Indian Motorcycle Brands In Columbia, Says ‘Innovation Rather Than Cronyism’ Can Win
Vijay Rally Stampede Update: Madras High Court Slams Vijay And TVK, Says ‘Vijay Vanished’, Forms SIT To Probe
What Was The AQI Of Delhi After Ravan Dahan On Dussehra?
EXCLUSIVE | PIL In Supreme Court Seeking Stricter GST Checks, Expert Ved Jain Warns Of Systemic Loopholes Enabling Fraud With Stolen Aadhaar And PAN

LATEST NEWS

George Clooney says Trump should create incentives, not tariffs, for movie industry
AI chip firm Cerebras files to withdraw highly anticipated US listing
Donald Trump Trusts Hamas Peace Deal, Directs Netanyahu To Halt Gaza Bombings, People Ask Where Is US President’s Nobel Peace Prize
IMF'S GEORGIEVA ON SENEGAL: FORMAL NEGOTIATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN DURING THE IMF-WORLD BANK ANNUAL MEETINGS IN MID OCTOBER
Sean Combs Verdict: What Was Diddy’s Sentence? Judge Arun Subramanian Jails Music Mogul For Abuse, Trafficking
Hamas Accepts Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan With Caveats, Here’s What They Agreed To And What They Didn’t
Hamas Partially Accepts Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan, Thanks Arab Muslim Leaders, Agrees To…
Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Engaged? Couple’s Net Worth Revealed, Fans Excited, Wedding Rumoured Feb 2026
Diddy Verdict: Sean “Diddy” Combs Breaks Down Crying As Children Make Emotional Plea For Leniency
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' children urge leniency at sentencing over prostitution conviction
‘If Pakistan Wants To Stay In Geography And History…’: Indian Army Chief Issues Warning To Pakistan

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘If Pakistan Wants To Stay In Geography And History…’: Indian Army Chief Issues Warning To Pakistan

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘If Pakistan Wants To Stay In Geography And History…’: Indian Army Chief Issues Warning To Pakistan
‘If Pakistan Wants To Stay In Geography And History…’: Indian Army Chief Issues Warning To Pakistan
‘If Pakistan Wants To Stay In Geography And History…’: Indian Army Chief Issues Warning To Pakistan
‘If Pakistan Wants To Stay In Geography And History…’: Indian Army Chief Issues Warning To Pakistan

QUICK LINKS