Home > India > Mamata Banerjee Condemns DVC Over Unannounced Water Release During Bijoya Dashami

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) of creating a “manufactured disaster” after it released 65,000 cusecs of water on Bijoya Dashami without prior notice to the state. In a post on X, Banerjee said the sudden discharge endangered millions of lives during Durga Puja festivities. She called the move “reckless” and “unacceptable,” alleging that it disrupted peace and placed Bengal at risk.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: October 3, 2025 15:07:26 IST

A day after Dussehra, West Bengal chief Minister Mamata Banerjee posted on X, slamming the Damodar Valley Corporation for overflowing water amid Durga Puja. 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticised the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) after the agency released 65,000 cusecs of water without prior intimation on the day of Bijoya Dashami. In a post on X, she said the sudden release endangered millions of people and disrupted the state’s festival closure. 

The chief minister described the action as “reckless” and labelled it a “manufactured disaster,” adding that officials did not warn the state before the water release.

Banerjee warned that her administration would resist any attempt to harm Bengal and vowed to protect residents during the festival period.

Immediate Impact and Local Response to the Water Release

District administrations and disaster response teams sounded alerts after the DVC release and began evacuations in low-lying areas along rivers and canals. Local officials reported rising water levels in several districts and moved residents from vulnerable zones to safer shelters.

Temple committees and puja organisers postponed or shifted visarjan activities in affected places to avoid large gatherings near inundated riverbanks. State emergency services deployed boats and rescue teams to manage sudden waterlogging and to assist with transport of elderly and children away from risk zones during the holiday.

Government Steps and Administrative Measures Underway

The state government instructed district magistrates and disaster management teams to remain on high alert and monitor river gauges and embankments continuously. Officials coordinated with municipal bodies to clear drains and keep road access open for relief vehicles. Health departments issued advisories to prevent water-borne diseases and set up medical camps near relief centres. The administration also asked line departments to share real-time updates on reservoir releases and river flow so that citizens can plan safe visarjan and travel. The chief minister emphasised swift relief, compensation where needed, and legal action if authorities failed to notify the state.

Damodar Valley Corporation: Background and Questions Raised

The Damodar Valley Corporation manages dams and reservoirs upstream that affect flow into West Bengal and neighbouring states. Authorities run controlled releases to manage reservoir levels, but officials normally issue warnings when they expect major discharges. State leaders and local administrators sought immediate clarification from the DVC on the timing and justification for releasing 65,000 cusecs. The unannounced release triggered calls for greater coordination between the DVC and downstream states to avoid surprise flooding. Analysts highlighted the need for transparent protocols and communication channels to prevent harm during sensitive festival periods.

Public Reaction and Next Steps in Relief and Inquiry

Citizens posted photos and videos of swollen rivers and flooded approaches to immersion ghats, prompting rescue teams to prioritise safety at major visarjan sites. Opposition leaders and community groups demanded a full inquiry into the DVC decision and urged compensation for affected families. State officials said they will examine flood maps, river gauge readings and DVC orders to determine responsibility. The administration asked residents to follow official advisories, avoid flooded areas, and report emergencies to local control rooms. Authorities pledged to restore normalcy quickly and to ensure festival rites proceed safely once water levels stabilise.

First published on: Oct 3, 2025 3:07 PM IST
