Home > India > Zubeen Garg's Manager And Festival Organiser Charged With Murder, Detained From Delhi

Assam Police have registered murder charges against Siddharth Sharma, Zubeen Garg’s manager, and Shyamkanu Mahanta, a festival organiser, following the singer’s death in Singapore. Both men were arrested from Delhi and brought to Assam, where a court granted 14-day police custody. Authorities are interrogating them under sections including culpable homicide not amounting to murder, criminal conspiracy, and causing death due to negligence.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: October 2, 2025 19:08:27 IST

Assam Police have registered murder charges against Siddharth Sharma, the manager of singer Zubeen Garg, and Shyamkanu Mahanta, a festival organiser, following the singer’s death in Singapore. Police arrested both men from Delhi on Wednesday and brought them to Assam, where a local court granted 14-day police custody.

Special Director General of Police (CID), Munna Prasad Gupta, confirmed that both individuals are being interrogated, and investigations are ongoing.

Authorities have added Section 103 of the BNS in the FIR and charged the duo under provisions including culpable homicide not amounting to murder, criminal conspiracy, and causing death due to negligence.

Zubeen Garg Drowned While Swimming, Not Scuba Diving

Reports from the media, citing PTI, indicate that Zubeen Garg drowned while swimming near a Singapore island, contradicting earlier claims of a scuba diving accident. The Singapore Police Force (SPF) shared a preliminary report and autopsy documents with the Indian High Commission after a formal request.

Sources confirmed that the documents identify drowning as the cause of death. Garg, a native of Assam, visited Singapore to attend events marking 60 years of diplomatic ties between India and Singapore, as well as the India-ASEAN Year of Tourism celebrations and the North East India Festival.

Zubeen Garg’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, currently in Jorhat for the 13th-day Mangolik Karya rituals, expressed relief over the arrests. She said that bringing the two individuals back to Assam reassures the family and allows them to seek answers about the singer’s final moments.

Garima highlighted her trust in the Assam police and expressed hope that the investigation will uncover the full truth. The Assam government has formed a ten-member Special Investigation Team to examine the circumstances of Garg’s death and ensure transparency in the probe.

Investigation Continues in High-Profile Case

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Zubeen Garg’s death, focusing on negligence and possible criminal intent. Police sources stated that initial findings prompted the arrests, and both men remain in custody for questioning. Law enforcement officers are reviewing the Singapore autopsy report and coordinating with international authorities to gather complete evidence. Officials have warned of strict action if new developments reveal further lapses or complicity. The high-profile case has drawn attention nationwide, and citizens, fans, and the singer’s family await updates from the Special Investigation Team regarding the final outcome.

Also Read: Internet Shutdown, Bareilly On High Alert For 48 Hours Amid ‘I Love Muhammad’ Row’, What Is It? Explained

First published on: Oct 2, 2025 7:08 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: Assam PoliceDetained From DelhisingaporeZubeen Garg

QUICK LINKS