Internet Shutdown, Bareilly On High Alert For 48 Hours Amid ‘I Love Muhammad’ Row’, What Is It? Explained

Authorities tightened security across Bareilly division on Thursday as Dussehra celebrations began. Police, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel guarded the streets, while drones monitored gatherings. Divisional Commissioner Bhupendra S. Chaudhary announced high alert in Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Pilibhit, and Budaun.

Police forces received instructions to stay alert at Ramlila grounds, Durga Puja fairs, and Ravan Dahan events. Chaudhary directed district magistrates, deputy collectors, and police officials to discharge their duties responsibly. He warned of stern action for any negligence. Officials reported that strict surveillance ensured smooth conduct of the festival across all four districts.

Officials confirmed that intelligence units were on high alert to prevent fresh tensions. Armed police personnel guarded sensitive locations to maintain peace.

A senior officer stated that arrangements aimed to ensure disturbances in Bareilly did not spread to nearby areas. Authorities deployed heavy forces near gathering spots to monitor public movements. Drone surveillance covered key locations to track crowd activity. Police officials stressed vigilance and coordination between departments. They confirmed that additional forces were ready to intervene if required. These steps ensured that no untoward incident occurred during Dussehra festivities across Bareilly and neighbouring districts.

81 Arrested in Bareilly Violence

Uttar Pradesh Police arrested 81 people in connection with the September 26 violence in Bareilly. Officials confirmed that internet services, earlier suspended to curb rumours, had been restored.

On Wednesday, police arrested two suspects after an encounter in the CB Ganj area. Both sustained bullet injuries and are receiving treatment in custody. Police also launched checks across sensitive neighbourhoods. Security teams remained deployed to prevent further unrest. Authorities confirmed that more arrests were likely in the coming days. They also appealed to residents to cooperate with law enforcement and help maintain calm in affected areas.

Police continued their crackdown on those suspected of involvement in the violence. On Tuesday, police arrested Shamsad, the district chief of the Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC), along with another suspect, Tajeem, after separate encounters. Officials confirmed that IMC cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan, his close aides, and even a relative were also detained.

Police teams raided multiple locations to track absconding suspects. Authorities stated that the crackdown would continue until peace was fully restored. Officials also warned that anyone providing shelter to rioters would face strict action. The arrests sent a strong message about the government’s zero-tolerance approach to violence.

How the ‘I Love Muhammad’ Row Began?

The violence on September 26 followed protests linked to the ‘I Love Muhammad’ campaign. Nearly 2,000 people gathered outside a mosque in the Kotwali area after Friday prayers. Cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan had called for a protest, but authorities denied permission. The sudden suspension angered supporters, leading to stone-pelting and clashes with police.

The situation forced officials to suspend internet services and deploy additional forces. Protesters carried placards with ‘I Love Muhammad’ written on them. Authorities confirmed that they used batons to disperse the crowd and prevent a stampede as the situation turned chaotic in Bareilly.

The row dates back to September 9, when police filed an FIR against nine people and 15 unidentified persons in Kanpur. They had allegedly installed “I Love Muhammad” boards on a public road during a Barawafat procession. Hindu groups objected, calling it a new trend and a provocation.

The issue escalated after AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi defended the slogan on social media, stating it was not a crime. Tensions spread across Uttar Pradesh, eventually leading to unrest in Bareilly. Police flagged the campaign as a trigger for communal discord and increased surveillance across sensitive districts.

Police officials confirmed that the situation in Bareilly has now returned to normal. District Magistrate Avinash Singh told reporters that peace had been restored and no fresh incident was reported.

He urged people to maintain harmony and not fall for rumours. Police conducted a flag march on Thursday ahead of Tauqeer Raza Khan’s proposed sit-in at Islamia Ground. Despite no permission, a large crowd gathered outside his home, leading to fresh stone-pelting. Authorities responded with lathi-charge to disperse agitators. Security remains tight in the city with continuous patrolling and heavy deployment of police forces.

