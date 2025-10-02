Happy Dussehra! Where The World Celebrated Burning Ravana Today, This Town In Noida Worships Him, Read The Story

Today marks the tenth day of Durga Puja – also called Vijaydashmi. Popularly called Dussehra, is an important Hindu festival observed on the tenth day of Navratri. The day symbolizes the victory of good over evil and truth over injustice. It is remembered for Lord Rama’s triumph over the demon king Ravana as well as Goddess Durga’s conquest of Mahishasura.

The festival is celebrated in different ways across the country burning of Ravana’s effigies and staging of Ramlila in many regions, Ayudha Puja in the South, and Durga idol immersions, known as Durga Visarjan, in the East.

While most of India marks Dussehra by burning effigies of Ravan, residents of Bisrakh village in Noida observe the day differently. They worship Ravan, believing the village to be his birthplace. Locals say Bisrakh derives its name from Rishi Vishrava, father of Ravan. They call Ravan the “son of Bisrakh” and revere him for his wisdom and devotion to Lord Shiva.

According to villagers, Ravan, his brothers Kumbhkaran and Vibhishan, and sister Surpanakha were born here. Residents remember him as a learned devotee of Shiva, not merely as the demon king from the Ramayana.

Legends Behind Ravan’s Birthplace

Temple mahant Ram Das Maharaj explained that Ravan was born with one head but later became “Dashanan” after offering his head ten times during penance to Lord Shiva. Pleased, Lord Shiva granted him the form of ten heads. He also said Bisrakh connects with Rishi Pulastya’s ashram, and Lord Brahma is believed to have visited the place. Unlike other regions, villagers here do not organize Ramleela or burn effigies of Ravan. Instead, they mark Dussehra with special food like kheer and puri, by worshipping weapons, and by mourning Ravan’s death as their “son of Bisrakh.”

The Unique Ravan Temple in Bisrakh

The Ravan temple lies about 15 minutes from Bisrakh Kotwali but remains hard to access due to poor roads and a lack of signs. The temple walls carry carvings of Ardhanarishwar and scenes of Ravan offering his head to Lord Shiva. Inside stands a swayambhu Shivling, along with idols of Ganesh, Maa Gauri, Kartik, and Laxmi Narayan.

Separate idols of Ram Darbar, Shiv Parivar, Radha-Krishna, and Ravan are also installed. Mahant Ram Das said villagers installed Ravan’s idol this Shravan month with complete rituals, and everyone participated. The temple sees the highest number of visitors during Shravan and Mahashivratri.

Mystical Tales of Underground Passage

Locals also narrate legends of an underground tunnel that once linked the Ravan temple to Dudeshwar Mahadev in Ghaziabad. Today, it looks like a locked room with stairs. Villagers believe Ravan used the tunnel in ancient times. Elders tell stories of mishaps whenever someone attempted to burn effigies in Bisrakh. ‘

One person fell ill after joining Ramleela, and another lost mental balance after burning an effigy. Since then, residents strictly avoid such practices. Instead, they worship Ravan with respect and consider him a knowledgeable Brahmin. Visitors say the place radiates strong spiritual energy and draws devotees each year.

Residents of Bisrakh say poor roads and lack of infrastructure make it hard for visitors to reach the temple. During monsoon, waterlogging worsens the condition and affects pilgrims who want to visit. Locals urge authorities to improve connectivity so the temple can be more accessible.

Many visitors, like Anil Chetiwal, said they felt positive energy at the temple and believed in its authenticity after meeting priests and villagers. Another devotee, Prashant Gunjan, recalled that locals corrected him to say “Ravan Maharaj” with respect. Villagers emphasize that they see Ravan as their son and a great devotee of Lord Shiva.