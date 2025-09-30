LIVE TV
Home > India > Delhi NCR Rain Update: Heavy Rains Lash Delhi-NCR, Trigger Waterlogging And Traffic Jams

Delhi NCR Rain Update: Heavy Rains Lash Delhi-NCR, Trigger Waterlogging And Traffic Jams

Heavy rains lashed Delhi-NCR on Tuesday, causing severe waterlogging, traffic jams, and flight delays. The IMD predicted more showers in Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram, bringing relief from the September heat.

Pic Credit : PTI
Pic Credit : PTI

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 30, 2025 13:50:36 IST

Delhi NCR Rain Update: Heavy Rains Lash Delhi-NCR, Trigger Waterlogging And Traffic Jams

Heavy rains lashed Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram on Tuesday, leading to severe waterlogging and massive traffic jams across several locations. Commuters faced long delays on major roads as vehicles moved slowly due to accumulated rainwater. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted more showers through the day, raising concerns of extended disruption. Despite traffic troubles, the rain brought relief from the rising temperature in the region. Thousands of devotees continued to gather at Durga Puja pandals in Delhi, enjoying the festive celebrations even as showers cooled down the city’s unusually hot September.

IMD Predicts More Showers Across NCR

The India Meteorological Department issued a rainfall alert for several locations in Delhi-NCR. The forecast mentioned that Sonipat, Charkhi Dadri, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Sohna, Rewari, and Nuh in Haryana, along with Noida, Khatauli, and Sakoti Tanda in Uttar Pradesh, will receive light showers.

The IMD issued an update at 11.03 am predicting rain in some parts of Delhi till 2 pm. The sudden rainfall reduced temperatures and provided relief to residents struggling with heat. Officials said the region is likely to see partly cloudy skies, scattered drizzle, and cooler weather in the coming days.

Airlines Issue Travel Advisories Amid Rainfall

The heavy rainfall also disrupted air travel as airlines issued advisories for passengers. Air India announced on X that the downpour could impact flight operations to and from Delhi, asking travellers to check their flight status before leaving. IndiGo urged passengers to allow extra time for their journey due to waterlogging and slower road traffic. Akasa Air also asked fliers to anticipate delays because of congestion on roads leading to the airport. SpiceJet further warned that adverse weather conditions might affect flights scheduled for Tuesday. Travellers were advised to stay updated on flight schedules.

Temperature and Weather Conditions in Delhi

According to the IMD, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 37.5 degrees Celsius on Monday, while the minimum stood at 28.7 degrees Celsius, which was 5.4 degrees above normal. A day earlier, the city registered 38.1 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest September day in two years. The sudden showers brought down temperatures, offering relief from the heat. IMD officials said the city would experience a generally cloudy sky with drizzle during the day, with maximum temperature likely around 35 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity stood at 74 percent at 8.30 am, reflecting high moisture levels.

The rainfall did not drastically change Delhi’s air quality on Tuesday morning. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the air quality index (AQI) stood at 114 at 8 am, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category. As per the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’ and 401 to 500 ‘severe’. Officials said continued rainfall could help improve air quality in the coming days by reducing dust and pollutants from the air.

Must Read: Delhi NCR Witnesses Sudden Weather Change, Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm Lashes Out Amid Intense Heat

First published on: Sep 30, 2025 1:50 PM IST
Delhi NCR Rain Update: Heavy Rains Lash Delhi-NCR, Trigger Waterlogging And Traffic Jams

QUICK LINKS