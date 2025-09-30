Delhi NCR Witnesses Sudden Weather Change, Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm Lashes Out Amid Intense Heat

Residents of Delhi-NCR finally received relief from the scorching heat on Tuesday as rain swept across several areas. After days of high temperatures, the sudden change in weather brought light showers in East Delhi, particularly in Jafrabad, while heavy rain lashed Noida and Ghaziabad.

VIDEO | Delhi: Visuals from Talkatora Road show heavy rain in the national capital, bringing much-needed relief from the heat. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/AKhSz8aD0G — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 30, 2025

The rainfall provided much-needed respite for locals who had endured sunny and windy conditions with maximum temperatures reaching 34.5Degree C and minimum temperatures hovering at 25.7Degree C on Monday. Commuters and residents welcomed the cooler weather as humidity levels dropped and the city experienced a brief but refreshing break from the heatwave.

Meteorological Update on Rainfall and Weather Changes

The Meteorological Department stated that a low-pressure area forming over the Arabian Sea and shifting winds caused the rainfall in Delhi-NCR. Authorities predict that weather in the region will remain generally variable and partly cloudy until October 3.

Its raining Heavily in Anand Vihar in East Delhi!

Visuals from our base.#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/tR9GyNdxLs — IndiaMetSky Weather (@indiametsky) September 30, 2025

Moist winds arriving from the Arabian Sea may cause scattered drizzle in southern districts, including Rewari, Mahendragarh, Mewat, Palwal, Gurugram, and Faridabad on September 30. However, most other areas are expected to stay dry from October 1 to October 3. The north-westerly winds may also lead to a slight drop in both daytime and nighttime temperatures across the region.

Impact of Rain on Daily Life and Relief from Heat

The sudden rainfall brought temporary relief for residents and office-goers dealing with the recent heatwave. Streets in areas like Noida and Ghaziabad witnessed reduced dust and improved air quality, while people carrying out outdoor activities welcomed the cooler breeze. Farmers and gardeners also benefitted as the rain helped maintain soil moisture.

Delhi witnesses a weather shift as strong winds whip through the city, bringing scattered rainfall and a cool respite from the heat.#DelhiRain pic.twitter.com/6iyOqofnKg — DD News (@DDNewslive) September 30, 2025

Authorities advised citizens to stay cautious as waterlogging in low-lying areas could occur due to heavy rainfall. Despite scattered showers in select regions, temperatures are expected to gradually stabilize, providing relief from extreme heat while allowing normal life and activities to continue without major disruptions.

Also Read: All Mother In Laws Stay ALERT! Lawyer Shares On How Can Your Daughter In Law Sue You For …