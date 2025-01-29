Home
Delhi Opinion Poll : Do You Still Give Items To A Kabadiwala? | Statistically Speaking

As Delhi gears up for elections, pollution remains a major concern, with issues like air quality, water contamination, and waste management taking center stage. Amidst this, the contribution of Kabadiwalas, or scrap dealers, is crucial.

Delhi Opinion Poll : Do You Still Give Items To A Kabadiwala? | Statistically Speaking

the role of Kabadiwalas (scrap dealers) becomes significant.


In today’s fast-paced and digitally-driven world, one might think that traditional practices like giving items to a Kabadiwala (a scrap dealer) would be a thing of the past. However, recent surveys reveal that the habit of handing over old newspapers, bottles, cardboard, and other recyclable items to Kabadiwalas is still alive and well in many parts of India. According to recent findings, a significant 71% of people still continue to give things to Kabadiwalas, while only 21% have stopped the practice altogether.

Delhi Opinion Poll

