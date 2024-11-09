Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, November 10, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Delhi Orders Pet Shops And Breeders To Register Or Face Closure For Non-Compliance

Delhi mandates all pet shops and dog breeding centers to register with the Animal Welfare Board within a month or face closure, aiming to improve animal welfare and compliance.

Delhi Orders Pet Shops And Breeders To Register Or Face Closure For Non-Compliance

In order to improve animal welfare and ensure compliance with existing laws, the Delhi Animal Welfare Board recently declared that all pet shops and dog breeding centers in Delhi must register themselves within the next month. The board issued this declaration after the Delhi High Court recently passed an order calling for authorities to impose accountability in the pet industry.

A public notice on November 6 issued a directive mandating that pet shops and dog breeding centers in NCT of Delhi complete the registration process within one month. If not, these establishments might be shut down.

This is the step towards promoting animal welfare and ensuring that the venture complies with the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. This rule incorporates both the Dog Breeding and Marketing Rules, 2017 as well as the Pet Shop Rules, 2018 under which any such business is required to register.

Online Registration For Convenience And Accessibility

This is further facilitated by the Delhi Animal Welfare Board, which has made this process easier by providing a streamlined and accessible platform to get registered. The owners of shop dealing with pets or dog breeders can easily complete this procedure in the e-district portal, hence making it easier for institutions to comply with the new set of rules.

Asher Jesudoss, Member of the Executive Committee of the DAWB said that it was these regulations which brought out the significance of this regulation, “The Dog Breeding & Marketing Rules, 2017, and the Pet Shop Rules, 2018, register the pet shops and dog breeding institutions with the State Animal Welfare Board all around the nation. Running of such an institution without such registration is strictly forbidden by law.”

The DAWB team noted various breaches in several of the pet shops visited during inspections, further elaborated Jesudoss. “We noted several breaches here. Hygiene is not good, and precautions against safety breaches are not in place. The living conditions for animals kept here are also of very bad quality,” he added.

This follows after several complaints and inspections, which heightened the awareness efforts of the department. One part of the campaign the Board has undertaken includes newspaper advertisements and radio and FM broadcast information in a bid to ensure that no pet shop owner is not left behind the new requirements.

Strict Enforcement Of The New Rules Required

Animal rights activist Ridhima Saraswat called for strict enforcement of the new regulations. She cited examples of poor living conditions in pet and dog breeding shops in the city. “Most of these places house animals in very unhygienic and unsafe places, with no proper fire equipment,” she added.

Also, Saraswat said that animals are maintained in highly congested spaces, which makes the whole environment unsafe and stressful. “Different breeds are often crammed together, creating stressful and unsafe environments. The people running these shops are also typically untrained, which underscores the need for strict enforcement of registration,” Saraswat added.

MUST READ | Darul Uloom Lifts Ban On Female Visitors: New Regulations Include Hijab Requirement, No Phones

Filed under

Delhi national news Pets Trending news
Advertisement

Also Read

Police Arrest Another In Brampton Hindu Temple Attack

Police Arrest Another In Brampton Hindu Temple Attack

Trump Has pledged To Reduce Immigration

Trump Has pledged To Reduce Immigration

Subhash Chandra Bose’s Grandnephew Appeals To PM Modi to Bring Back Netaji’s Remains from Japan Before Birth Anniversary

Subhash Chandra Bose’s Grandnephew Appeals To PM Modi to Bring Back Netaji’s Remains from Japan...

Joe Biden And Donald Trump Scheduled For A ‘Transition’ Meet At White House On Nov 13

Joe Biden And Donald Trump Scheduled For A ‘Transition’ Meet At White House On Nov...

Three NASA Astronauts Are Not Revealing Who Among Them Was Hospitalised After Prolonged Mission, Here’s WHY

Three NASA Astronauts Are Not Revealing Who Among Them Was Hospitalised After Prolonged Mission, Here’s...

Entertainment

‘Train To Busan’ Actor Don Lee To Play Villain In Prabhas’ ‘Salaar 2’?

‘Train To Busan’ Actor Don Lee To Play Villain In Prabhas’ ‘Salaar 2’?

‘I’m A Terrible Cook’, Confesses Sudha Murthy On The Great Indian Kapil Show

‘I’m A Terrible Cook’, Confesses Sudha Murthy On The Great Indian Kapil Show

Watch: Mrs. India Galaxy 2024 Rinima Borah Opens Up About ‘Love Jihad’ Abuse, Forced Beef Eating By Ex-Boyfriend

Watch: Mrs. India Galaxy 2024 Rinima Borah Opens Up About ‘Love Jihad’ Abuse, Forced Beef

Harry Styles And Zayn Malik Take Over Lookalike Contests After Timothée Chalamet’s Event Goes Viral

Harry Styles And Zayn Malik Take Over Lookalike Contests After Timothée Chalamet’s Event Goes Viral

Amaran Breaks Records: Major Mukund’s Story Earns Rs 200 Crore Globally – A Must-Watch Blockbuster!

Amaran Breaks Records: Major Mukund’s Story Earns Rs 200 Crore Globally – A Must-Watch Blockbuster!

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Goa Becomes A Global Travel Hotspot With New Charter Flights Boosting Tourism

Goa Becomes A Global Travel Hotspot With New Charter Flights Boosting Tourism

Planning A Trip To Pompeii This Year? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Ticketing And Tour Access Changes

Planning A Trip To Pompeii This Year? Here’s What You Need To Know About New

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

MSK Cancer Center Society’s Fall Party Raises Over $950K for Cancer Research

MSK Cancer Center Society’s Fall Party Raises Over $950K for Cancer Research

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox