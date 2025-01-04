Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, January 4, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Delhi Police Deports 132 Foreign Nationals In 2024 Crackdown On Illegal Overstayers

Delhi Police deported 132 foreign nationals, including 116 Nigerians, in a year-long crackdown on illegal overstayers in 2024. The operation targeted high-density areas in Dwarka, reflecting ongoing efforts to manage unauthorized immigration.

Delhi Police Deports 132 Foreign Nationals In 2024 Crackdown On Illegal Overstayers

Delhi Police deported 132 foreign nationals in 2024 for overstaying in the capital without valid documents. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), Ankit Singh, this operation targeted unauthorized immigrants residing in high-density areas like slums and unauthorized colonies in Dwarka.

Among those deported were 116 Nigerians, seven individuals from Ivory Coast, three each from Guinea and Uzbekistan, two each from Ghana and Uganda, and one from Senegal. The group also included five Nigerian women and three Uzbek women, as revealed by Singh.

The year-long operation was led by the Anti-Narcotics Cell, which accounted for 73 deportations. Contributions were also made by Uttam Nagar police station with 48 deportations, Mohan Garden police station with 8, and Dabri police station with 2.

Officials stated that these individuals had been residing in slums, unauthorized colonies, and other densely populated areas in the Dwarka region. The effort underscores a broader initiative by Delhi Police to address issues related to illegal overstayers and strengthen security in the city.

This operation reflects an ongoing commitment by authorities to regulate illegal immigration in Delhi, a city that serves as a hub for migrants from various countries. By deporting those who overstayed their visas, the police aim to enhance law enforcement and ensure better management of resources.

ALSO READ: Stampede-like Chaos Erupts At Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Event In Maharashtra’s Thane

Filed under

Anti-Narcotics Cell Delhi Delhi Police illegal immigrants

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

What Does It Take For Aircraft To Land In Dense Fog? Here’s How Delhi’s IGI Airport Handles It!

What Does It Take For Aircraft To Land In Dense Fog? Here’s How Delhi’s IGI...

Israeli Airstrikes Kill 15 In Southern Gaza As Ceasefire Negotiations Resume

Israeli Airstrikes Kill 15 In Southern Gaza As Ceasefire Negotiations Resume

‘Divorce Trends On X’ Amid Yuzvendra Chahal Divorce Rumors

‘Divorce Trends On X’ Amid Yuzvendra Chahal Divorce Rumors

Stampede-like Chaos Erupts At Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Event In Maharashtra’s Thane

Stampede-like Chaos Erupts At Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Event In Maharashtra’s Thane

George Clooney, Wife Amal Preparing To Stay Apart . Here’s why

George Clooney, Wife Amal Preparing To Stay Apart . Here’s why

Entertainment

George Clooney, Wife Amal Preparing To Stay Apart . Here’s why

George Clooney, Wife Amal Preparing To Stay Apart . Here’s why

Jeff Baena, Renowned Filmmaker And Aubrey Plaza’s Husband, Passes Away At 47

Jeff Baena, Renowned Filmmaker And Aubrey Plaza’s Husband, Passes Away At 47

Pongal 2025 Brings A Feast Of Tamil And Telugu Movies To Theaters – Check Out The Movies And Dates Here!

Pongal 2025 Brings A Feast Of Tamil And Telugu Movies To Theaters – Check Out

Yuzvendra Chahal And Dhanashree Verma’s Relationship: Divorce Rumors Spark Debate Among Fans

Yuzvendra Chahal And Dhanashree Verma’s Relationship: Divorce Rumors Spark Debate Among Fans

Is There An Ongoing Rift Between Guru Randhawa And T-Series? Singer Says, ‘Big People Face Big Problems’

Is There An Ongoing Rift Between Guru Randhawa And T-Series? Singer Says, ‘Big People Face

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Zerodha Founder Nithin Kamath Reveals Secret Of 92-Year-Old US Mathematician’s Long Life

Zerodha Founder Nithin Kamath Reveals Secret Of 92-Year-Old US Mathematician’s Long Life

5 Key Habits For A Longer, Healthier Life: Unlock The Secrets To Longevity

5 Key Habits For A Longer, Healthier Life: Unlock The Secrets To Longevity

Want To Increase Your Lifespan? Try These Calorie-Restrictive Diets

Want To Increase Your Lifespan? Try These Calorie-Restrictive Diets

Why Sleeping in Complete Darkness Might Not Be Ideal for Everyone

Why Sleeping in Complete Darkness Might Not Be Ideal for Everyone

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That Will Get Lucky In 2025

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox