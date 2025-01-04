Delhi Police Deports 132 Foreign Nationals In 2024 Crackdown On Illegal Overstayers

Delhi Police deported 132 foreign nationals, including 116 Nigerians, in a year-long crackdown on illegal overstayers in 2024. The operation targeted high-density areas in Dwarka, reflecting ongoing efforts to manage unauthorized immigration.

Delhi Police deported 132 foreign nationals in 2024 for overstaying in the capital without valid documents. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), Ankit Singh, this operation targeted unauthorized immigrants residing in high-density areas like slums and unauthorized colonies in Dwarka.

Among those deported were 116 Nigerians, seven individuals from Ivory Coast, three each from Guinea and Uzbekistan, two each from Ghana and Uganda, and one from Senegal. The group also included five Nigerian women and three Uzbek women, as revealed by Singh.

The year-long operation was led by the Anti-Narcotics Cell, which accounted for 73 deportations. Contributions were also made by Uttam Nagar police station with 48 deportations, Mohan Garden police station with 8, and Dabri police station with 2.

Officials stated that these individuals had been residing in slums, unauthorized colonies, and other densely populated areas in the Dwarka region. The effort underscores a broader initiative by Delhi Police to address issues related to illegal overstayers and strengthen security in the city.

This operation reflects an ongoing commitment by authorities to regulate illegal immigration in Delhi, a city that serves as a hub for migrants from various countries. By deporting those who overstayed their visas, the police aim to enhance law enforcement and ensure better management of resources.

