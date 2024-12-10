Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Delhi Police’s Official X Account Hacked, Renamed As ‘MagIc Edem’

The Delhi Police’s official account on X (formerly Twitter) was briefly compromised on Tuesday, in a cybersecurity breach.

Delhi Police’s Official X Account Hacked, Renamed As ‘MagIc Edem’

The Delhi Police’s official account on X (formerly Twitter) was briefly compromised on Tuesday, in a cybersecurity breach. Hackers changed the account’s name to “MagIc Edem” and modified its profile and cover photos. The account was recovered after some time, but the incident has raised serious concerns about the vulnerability of government social media platforms.

Authorities have initiated an investigation to trace the culprits behind the hack, but no further details have been disclosed yet.

Recent Cybersecurity Breaches

This breach follows a similar incident involving Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant’s personal email account. On the night of November 19, Sawant’s Gmail account, which is linked to his YouTube and other social media platforms, was hacked. While officials reported no major damage, the Goa Police Cybercrime Cell swiftly restored the account within a few hours. Investigations into this case are still ongoing.

Delhi Police Cracks Down on Cybercrime

In an unrelated case, Delhi Police recently apprehended a cybercriminal linked to a financial fraud scheme. On September 27, a complaint was filed by Gule Raj, a 25-year-old accountant from Bawana, alleging he was defrauded of ₹1.42 lakh after being lured with promises of high returns on stock investments via social media.

The investigation led the Delhi Police’s cybercrime unit to Surat, Gujarat, where they arrested Alish Nazmuddin Hirani, a 21-year-old with direct connections to Chinese handlers. Authorities are continuing their probe into the racket to uncover its broader operations.

Growing Cybersecurity Challenges

These incidents highlight the increasing threats to digital platforms, even those operated by government officials and institutions. Experts emphasize the need for robust cybersecurity measures to protect sensitive accounts and prevent such breaches in the future.

Also Read: Remembering Lalu Yadav Calling Mamata Banerjee ‘Pagli’ Amid His Support To Mamata As INDIA Leader

Filed under

Delhi Police Delhi police X account hacked

Advertisement

Also Read

Excise Policy Case: SC Relaxes Manish Sisodia’s Bail Conditions

Excise Policy Case: SC Relaxes Manish Sisodia’s Bail Conditions

Mobikwik IPO Fully Subscribed: Retail Investors Drive Demand On Day 1

Mobikwik IPO Fully Subscribed: Retail Investors Drive Demand On Day 1

Who Is Rita Kaushik? District Court Judge Who Provoked Atul Subhash To Kill Himself

Who Is Rita Kaushik? District Court Judge Who Provoked Atul Subhash To Kill Himself

Vishal Mega Mart IPO Day 1: Subscription Status, GMP & Other Key Details

Vishal Mega Mart IPO Day 1: Subscription Status, GMP & Other Key Details

Fair & Handsome: Delhi Consumer Forum Imposes ₹15 Lakh Fine On Emami

Fair & Handsome: Delhi Consumer Forum Imposes ₹15 Lakh Fine On Emami

Entertainment

Does Jay-Z Have An Illegitimate Son? 31-Year-Old Man Makes SHOCKING Claims Of Getting His Mother Pregnant At 16

Does Jay-Z Have An Illegitimate Son? 31-Year-Old Man Makes SHOCKING Claims Of Getting His Mother

How Tall Is Selena Gomez? Golden Globe Nominee Bewilders Internet After She Towers Over Ariana Grande

How Tall Is Selena Gomez? Golden Globe Nominee Bewilders Internet After She Towers Over Ariana

What Is Mohan Babu’s Net Worth? Veteran Tollywood Star Is Fighting To Save His Property From Youngest Son Manchu Manoj

What Is Mohan Babu’s Net Worth? Veteran Tollywood Star Is Fighting To Save His Property

Who Is Mohan Babu’s Youngest Son? Manchu Manoj Going Against His Father For Property Worth Crores- Everything Explained

Who Is Mohan Babu’s Youngest Son? Manchu Manoj Going Against His Father For Property Worth

Pushpa 2 Box Office Day 6: Allu Arjun Witnesses Minor Dip Of 16% But Will Soon Breach ₹700 Crore Mark

Pushpa 2 Box Office Day 6: Allu Arjun Witnesses Minor Dip Of 16% But Will

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox