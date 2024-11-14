Delhi Shuts Schools, Shifts To Online Classes Amid Hazardous Smog

As the smog in Delhi gets thicker, all the primary schools will close due to worsening air quality, officials have announced.

Delhi’s chief minister, Atishi Marlena Singh, has revealed on X that schools in the Indian capital shall move to online learning until further notice because of severe smog that has engulfed the city. This decision comes as air pollution in Delhi and surrounding areas reaches hazardous levels, posing critical health risk among the city’s residents.

Hazardous Air Pollution in Delhi

On Thursday, the air pollution level in Delhi crossed 50 times over the safety mark that the WHO has deemed advisable. “The air contains too high levels of fine particulate matter, which can pose serious risks to respiratory and cardiovascular health,” a British expert warned.

The Swiss-based air quality monitoring group, IQAir, said that the fine particulate matter in Delhi had reached an alarming average of 254 micrograms per cubic meter. According to WHO, there must be no more than 15 micrograms per cubic meter of PM 2.5 in a 24-hour period for air to be qualified as safe.

Health Hazards of Fine Particulate Matter

The presence of fine particulate matter in the air is a serious concern as these tiny particles may penetrate into the lungs and spread to other organs. Studies have established long exposure to such particles causes respiratory diseases, cardiovascular conditions, and developmental delays in children. On Thursday, PM 10, larger particulate matter levels were recorded at an average of 495 micrograms per cubic meter-more than 10 times the daily limit set by the WHO.

Severe Pollution in Northern India

Not only has Delhi been suffering from air pollution, but other towns in close proximity like Gurugram and Noida, even in the city of Chandigarh, have also suffered from this contamination. The website IQAir, which monitors air quality, has recorded hazardous conditions in these cities. Locals in Delhi have complained, many stating reasons as eye irritation and breathing difficulties.

The Annual Smog Disaster in Delhi

This toxic smog recurs every winter in Delhi and the northern states. Several factors catalyze the pollution: plummeting temperatures, dust, vehicle emissions, low wind speeds, and crop stubble burning in neighboring states.

Health Impacts of Air Pollution

A study in July published in The Lancet revealed that fine particulate pollution accounted for 7.2% of all daily deaths in Delhi. Yet even after banning non-essential construction and spraying water on the roads to suppress dust, air quality remains unhealthy.

Government Measures and Criticism

The Delhi government has initiated steps to prevent the decrease of the pollutants arising from, among other sources, road dust by application of suppressants, banning construction work that do not present a necessity, as well as preventing people from burning coal. Critics argue that little has been garnered in the way of alleviating the crisis.

Visible Smog from Space

The level of this pollution has been so horrific that it can be witnessed from space. A recently released satellite image by NASA displays the smog in northern India and reaches into Pakistan, bringing forth a great air quality crisis in the region.

The Smog Emergency Reaches Pakistan

Other than Delhi, neighboring Pakistani cities like Lahore have also suffered from bad air. Just a fortnight back, it reached such an intensity in Lahore that the local authorities were compelled to close primary schools temporarily to save children from the hazardous air.

