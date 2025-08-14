Delhi Wakes Up In Dark With Fresh Spell Of Rain, IMD Issues Rain Alert

The national capital witnesses fresh downpour of rain on Thursday morning prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to upgrade its warning from a yellow alert to a red alert.

The weather department issued the red alert early in the morning, cautioning residents about possible intense rainfall. Visuals from Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram showed continuous showers affecting normal movement in various areas. Commuters faced delays as rain poured across the region. The IMD warned that more showers could follow during the day, urging people to remain alert and take necessary precautions while traveling.

Waterlogging Reported in Gurugram

Early morning visuals from Basai Road in Gurugram showed waterlogging in several low-lying spots. The rain caused slow traffic and movement issues for residents and office-goers. The IMD forecast stated, “Light to moderate rainfall at most places with moderate to heavy rainfall at isolated places over Delhi and NCR during the next 2-3 hours.”

Officials continue to monitor the situation, warning that certain areas could experience flooding if showers persist. Authorities have advised drivers to avoid waterlogged routes and use alternative paths to prevent getting stranded.

Red Alert in Effect for Several Hours

The district-wise nowcast warnings on the IMD website placed Delhi under a red alert for the next few hours, with intense rain predicted until at least 8:30 am. The alert follows earlier spells of heavy downpour earlier this week, which disrupted life in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and surrounding cities.

On Tuesday, similar weather conditions led to multiple flight delays and cancellations. The IMD continues to monitor weather patterns closely and will update forecasts as conditions evolve throughout the day.

Heavy Rain Predicted Across North India

The IMD has extended heavy rain warnings beyond Delhi-NCR. Regions including Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, North Madhya Pradesh, and West Uttar Pradesh are likely to receive significant rainfall in the coming hours.

Authorities in these states are preparing for possible disruptions due to the intense weather. Residents in low-lying and flood-prone areas have been advised to stay alert and follow official updates. Emergency response teams remain on standby to address any incidents caused by the rain.

