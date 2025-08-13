Heavy Rains Could Trigger Sudden Floods – Is Your District On The List?

Certain areas in the states of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, West Bengal and Sikkim have a ‘low to moderate’ flash flood risk, with ‘very heavy’ rainfall expected today in few watersheds and neighbourhoods, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

According to IMD’s National Flash Flood Guidance Bulletin, atleast 180 mm of rain is likely in certain areas in the next 24 hours. Additionally, due to 62 mm rain in the last 24 hours in the Area of Concern (AoC), the department has also analysed over 85-99 per cent of soil saturation in the areas, which has led to an increased risk of floods.

In Himachal, Shimla and Sirmaur are expected to have a ‘low to moderate’ flash flood risk. Meanwhile, Uttarkhand’s Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Champawat, Dehradun, Nanital, Pauri Garhwal, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag, Tehri Garwal and Uttarkashi districts in Uttarakhand also have a flash flood risk. Uttarkashi district also recently had flash floods in the Sukhi top, Harsil regions too, with rescue operations going on for days.

Bihar’s Arariya, Kishanganj, Purnia and Supaul districts and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim’s East Sikkim, North Sikkim, South Sikkim, West Sikkim, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kochbihar and Uttar_Dinajpur districts have a low to moderate chance of flash floods.

“Surface runoff/ Inundation may occur at some fully saturated soils & low-lying areas over. Area of Concern (AoC) as shown in map due to expected rainfall occurrence in next 24 hours,” the IMD said. According to IMD, till 5:30 AM on Wednesday, rainfall is up to 51 mm in last 6 hours and up to 62 mm in last 24 hours over few watersheds and neighborhood of Area of Concern (AoC) Met subdivisions.

“Land Surface Model shows few nearly saturated watersheds upto 85 to 99 % over Area of Concern (AoC) Met subdivisions and up to 50 % soil saturation over remaining parts of the country,” the bulletin said.

The regional Met departments of New Delhi, Kolkata, Shimla, Dehradun, Patna, Gangtok and other Flood Meteorological Offices (FMOs) have been issued the bulletin.

(With ANI Inputs)

