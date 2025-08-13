LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025 Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025 Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025 Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025 Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025 Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025 Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025
LIVE TV
Home > India > Heavy Rains Could Trigger Sudden Floods – Is Your District On The List?

Heavy Rains Could Trigger Sudden Floods – Is Your District On The List?

IMD has issued a 'low to moderate' flash flood risk for parts of Himachal, Uttarakhand, Bihar, West Bengal and Sikkim, with up to 180 mm rain likely. High soil saturation of 85–99% raises flood threat in several districts over the next 24 hours.

IMD Issues Flash Flood Alert for Five States Amid Heavy Rain Forecast (ANI Photo)
IMD Issues Flash Flood Alert for Five States Amid Heavy Rain Forecast (ANI Photo)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: August 13, 2025 10:00:27 IST

Certain areas in the states of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, West Bengal and Sikkim have a ‘low to moderate’ flash flood risk, with ‘very heavy’ rainfall expected today in few watersheds and neighbourhoods, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

According to IMD’s National Flash Flood Guidance Bulletin, atleast 180 mm of rain is likely in certain areas in the next 24 hours. Additionally, due to 62 mm rain in the last 24 hours in the Area of Concern (AoC), the department has also analysed over 85-99 per cent of soil saturation in the areas, which has led to an increased risk of floods.

In Himachal, Shimla and Sirmaur are expected to have a ‘low to moderate’ flash flood risk. Meanwhile, Uttarkhand’s Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Champawat, Dehradun, Nanital, Pauri Garhwal, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag, Tehri Garwal and Uttarkashi districts in Uttarakhand also have a flash flood risk. Uttarkashi district also recently had flash floods in the Sukhi top, Harsil regions too, with rescue operations going on for days.

Bihar’s Arariya, Kishanganj, Purnia and Supaul districts and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim’s East Sikkim, North Sikkim, South Sikkim, West Sikkim, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kochbihar and Uttar_Dinajpur districts have a low to moderate chance of flash floods.

ALSO READ: IMD issues Rain Alert, Monsoon Rains Disrupt Life Across North India

“Surface runoff/ Inundation may occur at some fully saturated soils & low-lying areas over. Area of Concern (AoC) as shown in map due to expected rainfall occurrence in next 24 hours,” the IMD said. According to IMD, till 5:30 AM on Wednesday, rainfall is up to 51 mm in last 6 hours and up to 62 mm in last 24 hours over few watersheds and neighborhood of Area of Concern (AoC) Met subdivisions.

“Land Surface Model shows few nearly saturated watersheds upto 85 to 99 % over Area of Concern (AoC) Met subdivisions and up to 50 % soil saturation over remaining parts of the country,” the bulletin said.

The regional Met departments of New Delhi, Kolkata, Shimla, Dehradun, Patna, Gangtok and other Flood Meteorological Offices (FMOs) have been issued the bulletin.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: IMD Issues Red Alert Across Cities As Heavy Rain Expected For The Next Three Days

Tags: flash flood alertHeavy rainsIMD warns

RELATED News

Just Two Days To Independence, What Happened On 13th August 1947?
8th Pay Commission Delay Worries Over 1.2 Crore Employees and Pensioners
Independence Day 2025: What’s Behind Delhi’s Stringent Traffic Curbs?
Supreme Court Notes ECI’s ‘Willingness’ To Fix Errors In Bihar Voter Draft Roll
Chief Justice BR Gavai Assures Review Of Stray Dog Ban In Delhi NCR

LATEST NEWS

Rajinikanth’s “Coolie” Hits ₹100 Crore Advance Sales, What’s Driving This Unstoppable Hype?
Russia’s Putin Holds Call With North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Ahead Of Trump Meeting: Here’s What We Know
Park Seo Joon’s 14th Debut Anniversary! Celebrates With Throwbacks From K-Drama Hits
Nikki Bella Opens Up on Viral “Prom Pose” Photo: Why She’s Banning That Fan Photo Move Forever
Is Indian Music Education Ignoring Its Own Roots? Kailash Kher Thinks So
Why More Young Indians Are Collapsing Mid-Workout: The Hidden Cardiac Arrest Threat
Chief Justice BR Gavai Assures Review Of Stray Dog Ban In Delhi NCR
IKEA Cafe Opens In Delhi, Here’s What You Must Not Miss
⁠Why Staying Up Late Could Be Quietly Damaging Your Health
India Rejects International Court’s Jurisdiction On Indus Waters Treaty: Here’s What Happened
Heavy Rains Could Trigger Sudden Floods – Is Your District On The List?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Heavy Rains Could Trigger Sudden Floods – Is Your District On The List?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Heavy Rains Could Trigger Sudden Floods – Is Your District On The List?
Heavy Rains Could Trigger Sudden Floods – Is Your District On The List?
Heavy Rains Could Trigger Sudden Floods – Is Your District On The List?
Heavy Rains Could Trigger Sudden Floods – Is Your District On The List?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?