LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
Home > India > IMD issues Rain Alert, Monsoon Rains Disrupt Life Across North India

IMD issues Rain Alert, Monsoon Rains Disrupt Life Across North India

Monsoon rains caused severe disruption across North India on Saturday, triggering floods, traffic jams, and waterlogging in multiple states. The IMD issued rain alerts for several regions, while rising river levels in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Delhi prompted evacuations from low-lying areas.

IMD issues Rain Alert, Monsoon Rains Disrupt Life Across North India

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 10, 2025 08:17:43 IST

The monsoon rains have severely affected lives and livelihoods in North India. On Saturday,light rains continued throughout the day in Delhi-NCR and nearby areas. This caused heavy traffic jams as waterlogging hit several roads. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert for light to heavy rains in multiple states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar. Authorities remain on high alert as weather conditions could worsen. Commuters faced long delays, and emergency teams were deployed in several locations to manage the impact of the downpour.

Heavy Rain Triggers Flood Alert in Uttar Pradesh

Continuous rainfall in the mountains has made river floods deadly in Uttar Pradesh. Water levels in rivers across Chandauli, Mau, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, and Hapur have reached alarming heights. Authorities have issued alerts for low-lying areas and evacuated residents living near water bodies. Local administrations are monitoring the situation closely and have deployed rescue teams. Boats and relief materials have been kept ready to respond to emergencies. Schools in some affected districts have been temporarily closed as a precautionary measure. The rising water levels continue to threaten nearby villages, prompting urgent warnings to residents to move to safer places.

Ganga and Boodhi Gandak Rivers Flood Parts of Bihar

In Bihar, floods have worsened after the Ganges and Boodhi Gandak Rivers entered several regions. The Ganges water level is rising rapidly, submerging many areas. In Khagaria district, the Ganges at Khara Dhar Jaldwar flows 2.04 meters above the danger mark, while the Boodhi Gandak at the NH-31 bridge in Aghori flows 1.73 meters above danger level. Seventeen panchayats in the district are affected. Authorities are providing food, water, and medical help to flood-hit families. Evacuation operations are ongoing in the worst-affected zones as the floodwater continues to damage homes, roads, and farmlands across the state.

Yamuna River Nears Danger Mark in Delhi

The Yamuna River’s water level in Delhi has started rising quickly after heavy discharge from the Hathnikund barrage. Authorities have launched precautionary measures to handle the situation. People in low-lying areas have been advised to shift to safer places immediately. Relief camps are being prepared, and officials are conducting inspections in vulnerable regions. Boats have been stationed for emergency use, and teams are on standby for rescue operations. The administration has urged citizens to follow safety advisories as water levels may rise further if heavy rainfall continues in the upstream regions over the next few days.

Must Read: Delhi NCR Witnesses Coldest August In 14 Years After Heavy Rain Downpour

Tags: delhi rainimd

RELATED News

Rajnath Singh Cites Ramayana, Warns ‘Provokers Will Not Be Spared’ In Defence Of Operation Sindoor
Chanakyapuri: One Dead And Another Battling Death After Speeding Thar Hits Them
Rajnath Singh Slams Mocks Trump Says ‘Some Boss Are Jealous’
‘Our Technology Helped Win Operation Sindoor’: PM Modi In Bengaluru
Bihar Deputy CM Faces Voter ID Controversy Amid SIR Row

LATEST NEWS

US-Pak Resource Deal Risks Deepening Conflict in Balochistan
Why South Korea’s Military Has Shrunk by 20% in Six Years?
Who Is Tammy Bruce, Nominated for UN Role by Donald Trump?
The Crow 2024 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch The Supernatural Reboot, Here’s The Guide
Chad Michael Murray Recalls Family Calling In Priest For His Last Rites After Being On Deathbed: I Was A Skeleton
“Convert or Suffer”: Pakistan Minority Children Face Forced Conversions, Child Labour
Want To Become Unrecognizable In Just One Month? Start With These Healthy Habits
Why London Luxury Flats Have Banned Food Delivery Riders?
NY Attorney General Letitia James Faces Subpoenas in Trump-Related Investigations – 5 Points
Rajinikanth’s Coolie Smashes Rs 250 Crore Before Release, Breaks Records!
IMD issues Rain Alert, Monsoon Rains Disrupt Life Across North India

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IMD issues Rain Alert, Monsoon Rains Disrupt Life Across North India

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IMD issues Rain Alert, Monsoon Rains Disrupt Life Across North India
IMD issues Rain Alert, Monsoon Rains Disrupt Life Across North India
IMD issues Rain Alert, Monsoon Rains Disrupt Life Across North India
IMD issues Rain Alert, Monsoon Rains Disrupt Life Across North India

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?