IMD Issues Red Alert Across Cities As Heavy Rain Expected For The Next Three Days

Heavy rainfall continues to hit several states in India, swelling rivers and increasing the risk of landslides and cloudbursts in hilly regions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange alerts for Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana.

The IMD expects rainfall to continue for three to seven days. Authorities have urged residents to stay cautious and avoid unnecessary travel. River levels in several states have crossed danger marks. The monsoon remains fully active, with mountainous areas facing a high risk of cloudbursts and landslides.

Delhi-NCR Weather Forecast

The IMD predicts cloudy skies and light rainfall in Delhi-NCR over the next three days. A yellow alert remains in place for the region. Maximum temperatures will range from 34°C to 36°C, while minimums will stay between 26°C and 28°C. Rain on August 13 and 14 is expected to reduce humidity. In Uttar Pradesh, heavy rainfall is likely in Prayagraj, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, and Meerut. Eastern UP faces an orange alert. Daytime temperatures will hover between 32°C and 35°C, with night temperatures ranging from 24°C to 27°C.

Heavy Rainfall in Bihar

Southern Bihar districts including Gaya, Patna, Nawada, and Bhagalpur will see heavy rainfall from August 12 to 14. The Ganga river level is rising in Nawada. Northern Bihar is under a yellow alert for moderate rain, with wind speeds expected to reach 40-50 km/h. Strong winds and lightning are also forecasted. Authorities have urged people to take necessary precautions, especially in low-lying areas prone to waterlogging. Residents should remain alert to updates from the weather department as the situation can change quickly due to continuous downpours.

Red Alert in Uttarakhand

The IMD has issued a red alert for Uttarakhand on August 12, with districts such as Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, and Udham Singh Nagar expecting heavy rainfall exceeding 13 cm in some areas. Orange alerts will follow on August 13 and 14. The intense rain has led to the closure of schools in Dehradun and Bageshwar. Authorities have warned of possible landslides and road blockages in several hill districts, urging residents to avoid travel to high-risk areas during the alert period.

Orange Alert for Himachal Pradesh

The IMD has placed districts such as Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Mandi, Chamba, and Kangra in Himachal Pradesh under an orange alert for August 12. These areas may experience intense rainfall, followed by moderate showers and winds of 30-40 km/h on August 13 and 14. Residents have been advised to stay indoors during peak rainfall hours. Local authorities have increased monitoring of rivers and streams to prevent flood-related incidents. Travel advisories remain in effect for hilly regions where road conditions can deteriorate quickly due to the rain.

Several districts in Telangana will experience heavy rainfall until August 17. The IMD has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall between August 13 and 17 in various parts of the state. Officials have urged residents to stay alert, especially in flood-prone areas. Emergency services remain on standby to respond to any rain-related incidents. The prolonged rainfall is expected to affect transportation and daily life, with local authorities advising against non-essential travel during this period.

