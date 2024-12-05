Residents of Delhi woke up to a welcome relief as the city’s air quality index (AQI) improved to the ‘Moderate’ category following weeks of persistent pollution.

Residents of Delhi woke up to a welcome relief as the city’s air quality index (AQI) improved to the ‘Moderate’ category, following weeks of persistent pollution. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed the AQI at 161 at 7 am on Thursday, marking a significant improvement after hovering in the ‘Poor’ category for over 50 days.

The air quality began to show improvement on Wednesday afternoon, with the AQI dropping to 178 by 4 pm, compared to 211 recorded earlier that morning. The clearer skies and better visibility offered a refreshing change for Delhiites.

The Supreme Court, actively monitoring the pollution crisis, directed the Delhi government and law enforcement agencies to ensure strict implementation of anti-pollution measures. These measures include curbs on construction activities, vehicle emissions, and industrial pollutants.

Mixed Air Quality Across Regions

While several areas in Delhi recorded ‘Moderate’ air quality, some localities like Shadipur, Dilshad Garden, Jahangirpuri, and Mundka continued to struggle with ‘Poor’ air quality. This disparity underscores the ongoing challenges of tackling localized pollution sources effectively.

Delhi’s improvement in air quality is a positive sign, but sustained efforts are needed to ensure a long-term solution to the city’s pollution woes. The combination of strict regulations, public awareness, and technological interventions will be key to achieving cleaner air for all.

