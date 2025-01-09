BJP Accuses Arvind Kejriwal Of Disrespecting Purvanchali Voters: ‘How Dare You’

The Delhi Assembly election is set to take place in a single phase on December 5, with the results to be declared on February 8.

The Delhi Assembly election is set to take place in a single phase on December 5, with the results to be declared on February 8. The election is expected to witness intense competition between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its main opposition, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

BJP Accuses AAP of Insulting Purvanchalis

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched sharp criticism against AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of disrespecting Purvanchalis, a community comprising people from eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar who play a crucial role in Delhi’s electorate.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari accused Kejriwal of making derogatory remarks about the community, claiming, “Arvind Kejriwal and AAP have a history of disrespecting people from UP, Bihar, and Jharkhand. How did you dare to call people from these states fake? The people of Purvanchal will take revenge on February 5.”

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva echoed similar sentiments, alleging that Kejriwal harbors hatred towards Purvanchalis. “The people of UP and Bihar have significantly contributed to Delhi’s development, and they will not tolerate such insults,” he remarked.

AAP’s Concerns Over Alleged Voter Fraud

Responding to the allegations, Arvind Kejriwal shifted the focus to alleged voter fraud. After a meeting with the Election Commission, Kejriwal claimed that fraudulent applications were being submitted to manipulate voter rolls in the New Delhi Assembly constituency.

“Our main concern is that 5,500 votes are being removed in just 22 days between December 15 and January 7. Out of the total 1 lakh voters, this is 5.5 percent. This raises serious concerns,” Kejriwal stated.

Kejriwal also alleged that new applications for 13,000 votes were filed within the same period, accusing opponents of bringing in people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to create fake votes. “This is a big fraud going on, and we have raised it with the Election Commission,” he added.

The upcoming election is poised to revolve around critical issues affecting Delhi residents. Some of the pressing concerns include:

Air Pollution : With Delhi battling hazardous air quality, addressing pollution remains a top priority.

: With Delhi battling hazardous air quality, addressing pollution remains a top priority. Affordable Healthcare and Education : Ensuring accessible public services will be a central campaign promise.

: Ensuring accessible public services will be a central campaign promise. Infrastructure Development : The city’s growing population demands improved roads, transportation, and civic amenities.

: The city’s growing population demands improved roads, transportation, and civic amenities. Economic Challenges : With inflation and unemployment affecting many, economic policies will be closely scrutinized.

: With inflation and unemployment affecting many, economic policies will be closely scrutinized. Women’s Safety and Law Enforcement: Ensuring security and effective policing remains a significant concern.

A Contentious Road to the Polls

As the campaign heats up, accusations and counter-accusations between AAP and BJP continue to dominate the political discourse. With Purvanchalis constituting a significant portion of Delhi’s voter base, the BJP’s narrative against AAP could shape the election dynamics. Meanwhile, AAP’s emphasis on voter integrity highlights its strategy to maintain transparency in the electoral process.

The results on February 8 will reveal whether AAP retains its stronghold or BJP succeeds in its efforts to gain ground in the national capital.

Read More : Arvind Kejriwal Demands Inclusion Of Delhi Jats In Central OBC List ; BJP Questions Timing