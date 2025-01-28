How Will Arvind Kejriwal Arrange Money For Freebies? ‘I am Baniya, I will Manage’

With the Delhi Assembly elections just days away, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal has intensified his campaign, focusing on his party's governance model and addressing critical issues like welfare schemes and Jat reservation.

With the Delhi Assembly elections just days away, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal has intensified his campaign, focusing on his party’s governance model and addressing critical issues like welfare schemes and Jat reservation. Speaking at public rallies in Palam, Matiala, and Bijwasan constituencies, Kejriwal underlined his ability to manage resources, his party’s focus on public welfare, and his commitment to addressing the concerns of marginalized communities.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Emphasis on Welfare Schemes

During his rally in Palam, Kejriwal addressed criticisms about the feasibility of his welfare promises, such as free electricity, water, healthcare, and education. “They ask where the money will come from. I am a Baniya, and I know how to manage resources. You do not need to worry; I know the maths and will arrange it,” he assured voters.

Kejriwal contrasted AAP’s governance approach with that of the BJP, accusing the latter of prioritizing the wealthy. “The AAP is a party for common people, while the BJP serves the rich. They want to end free facilities like government schools, electricity, and bus rides. It is up to you to decide whether you want the AAP, which builds schools, or the BJP, which shuts them,” he said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Kejriwal also claimed that AAP provides direct benefits worth ₹25,000 per household each month, adding that the BJP uses public funds to write off loans for its “rich friends.”

Addressing Jat Reservation

In Bijwasan, Kejriwal touched on the contentious issue of Jat reservation, which has gained traction in rural constituencies like Najafgarh and Bijwasan. He criticized the exclusion of Delhi’s Jats from the Central OBC (Other Backward Classes) list, a move he described as unjust.

“Jats in states like Rajasthan and Haryana enjoy OBC benefits, but those in Delhi are excluded. This means a Jat from Rajasthan can get admission to Delhi University under the OBC quota, but a Jat from Delhi cannot. This is unfair. I promise to fight with the Central government to ensure our Jat brothers and sisters get their rightful place,” Kejriwal said.

The Jat reservation issue has become a significant talking point, with the BJP fielding prominent Jat leader Kailash Gahlot in Bijwasan. Gahlot, a former AAP minister who recently joined the BJP, is seen as a strong contender in the constituency.

Political Stakes

The Bijwasan seat is witnessing a three-way contest, with AAP’s Surendar Bharadwaj, BJP’s Kailash Gahlot, and Congress’ Devender Sehrawat vying for victory. In 2020, AAP narrowly won the seat by just 750 votes, highlighting its volatility.

Kejriwal accused the BJP of exploiting the Jat reservation issue for electoral gain. “For years, the BJP had the power to resolve this issue, but they did nothing. Now, just before elections, they suddenly remember the community’s demands. This is pure opportunism,” he said.

As Delhi heads to the polls on February 5, with results scheduled for February 8, the stakes are high for all parties. The AAP is seeking a third consecutive term, banking on its welfare model and governance record, while the BJP hopes to regain control of the capital after 25 years.

The Jat reservation issue, coupled with the AAP’s welfare promises and Kejriwal’s personal appeal, is likely to shape voter sentiment in key constituencies. With both sides ramping up their campaigns, the coming days will reveal how these narratives resonate with the electorate.

Also Read: Sam Pitroda’s Remarks On Illegal Migrants Spark Political Uproar Ahead of Elections