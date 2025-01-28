NewsX Exclusive: 78% Delhiites Worried About Air Pollution, Survey Reveals

As the Delhi Assembly elections draw closer, pollution in the national capital remains a pressing concern for its residents. A recent survey conducted by NewsX-India News highlights the public’s apprehension about the growing environmental crisis, particularly air pollution.

The survey asked Delhiites a straightforward question: “Are you concerned about air pollution in Delhi?” An overwhelming 78% of respondents expressed their concern, reflecting a widespread acknowledgment of the capital’s deteriorating air quality. On the other hand, 22% stated they were not concerned, a stark contrast that raises questions about the awareness and priorities of a section of the populace.

Delhi, which frequently features among the world’s most polluted cities, grapples with severe air quality issues, especially during winter months. Vehicular emissions, industrial activities, construction dust, and stubble burning in neighboring states are key contributors to the city’s smog-filled skies. The pollution crisis also exacerbates health problems such as respiratory illnesses and cardiovascular diseases among residents.

The Yamuna river, another critical environmental issue, has also been in focus due to the unchecked disposal of industrial and domestic waste. While the survey primarily addressed air pollution, it underscored the broader environmental concerns faced by Delhiites.

As political parties gear up for the upcoming elections, environmental issues, particularly pollution, are likely to be a key talking point in their campaigns. The survey results indicate that addressing Delhi’s air quality could be a decisive factor in swaying public opinion.

