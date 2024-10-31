Delhi’s 2023 Road Safety Report: High Risks for Pedestrians & Bikers

Delhi witnessed a minor decline in road crash fatalities from 1,264 in 2022 to 1,257 in 2023, marking a decrease of 0.55% despite a continual rise in the number of registered vehicles. According to the Delhi Road Crash Fatalities Report 2023, released by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, pedestrians remain the most vulnerable category, representing 43% of all fatalities, followed closely by two-wheeler riders at 38%. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of last year’s road accidents, detailing causes, patterns and offering recommendations to improve road safety through infrastructure redesign, regulation, and enforcement.

Increased Prosecutions and Road Safety Measures

In an attempt to curb road crashes, the Delhi Traffic Police significantly increased prosecutions—from 4,38,052 in 2022 to 6,39,097 in 2023. These measures are part of a broader strategy aimed at reducing road fatalities and enhancing traffic regulation across the city. “The efforts of the Delhi Traffic Police have led to a reduction in road crash deaths in Delhi by 20% over the last decade,” said Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Ajay Chaudhary. He emphasized the department’s renewed commitment to pedestrian safety, with an increased focus on pedestrian-centered traffic management.

Developing a Comprehensive Road Safety Action Plan

The report’s insights will aid the police in forming a cohesive road safety action plan involving collaboration across multiple departments to improve safety across four key areas: education, engineering, enforcement, and emergency response. A senior police officer noted that the current focus is to create “forgiving” road infrastructure to minimize crashes and reduce fatalities where crashes do occur. The Delhi Traffic Police has also proposed several design improvements to address crash-prone areas, including adding more pedestrian crossings, ensuring encroachment-free walkways, and creating safer pathways for cyclists and motorcyclists.

Pedestrians and Two-Wheelers

The report identifies pedestrians and two-wheeler riders as the most at-risk groups on Delhi’s roads, together comprising over 80% of fatalities. “Road crashes not only affect the livelihoods of those involved but also push families toward economic hardship and increase societal costs,” said Mr. Chaudhary, underscoring the broader impact of road crashes on communities and the economy.

To reduce fatalities, the Delhi Traffic Police is working to enhance road safety through the use of advanced technology in traffic management, monitoring, and infrastructure improvement. Initiatives include enforcing helmet usage for two-wheeler riders, promoting zebra crossings, and building safe, obstruction-free pedestrian pathways.

Targeted Interventions at High-Risk Locations

In 2023, the Delhi Traffic Police pinpointed ten critical “black spots,” or areas with high crash rates, for targeted interventions. These locations include ISBT Kashmere Gate, Mukarba Chowk, Libaspur Bus Stand, Kashmere Gate Chowk, Burari Chowk, Britannia Chowk, Bhalswa Chowk, Wazirpur Depot, Mori Gate Roundabout, and Gandhi Vihar Bus Stand. Enhanced safety measures at these hotspots are expected to help lower accident rates in these high-risk zones.

Moreover, ten additional roads, including NH-8, Road No. 56, Kanjhawala Road, NH-24, Patel Road, Pankha Road, Vikas Marg, and Narela Road, each recorded ten or more fatalities in 2023. Measures to improve safety at these locations have been recommended, including infrastructure redesigns and strengthened traffic regulations.

Future Directions for Road Safety in Delhi

As Delhi continues to urbanize and road traffic grows, the Delhi Traffic Police are placing emphasis on building a safer and more pedestrian-friendly city through technology, infrastructure upgrades, and stringent enforcement. By focusing on reducing risks for vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians and two-wheeler riders, Delhi aims to mitigate the severe human and economic toll of road crashes. The new road safety action plan represents a concerted effort to create safer roads and minimize fatalities for years to come.