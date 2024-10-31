Home
Thursday, October 31, 2024
Happy Diwali, But Delhi AQI Stands ‘Very Poor’, Check Here

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, AQI slipped from 274 at 8 am on Wednesday to 329 at 7 am today.

Happy Diwali, But Delhi AQI Stands ‘Very Poor’, Check Here

New Delhi began its Diwali celebrations under a shroud of pollution, as the city’s air quality declined to the ‘Very Poor’ category on Thursday morning. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped significantly, with levels rising from 274 on Wednesday at 8 a.m. to 329 by 7 a.m. Thursday.

The AQI recorded this morning was 328, indicating a concerning degradation in air quality. Experts have noted that if additional emissions from firecrackers and agricultural residue burning increase, the city’s air quality could worsen to hazardous levels, according to the Meteorological Department.

A blanket of smog enveloped the city at dawn, with some areas reaching alarming pollution levels. Anand Vihar reported the highest AQI at 419, which places it within the ‘Severe’ category.

While yesterday saw AQI readings between 200 and 300, mainly in the ‘Poor’ range, today’s figures showed a clear spike in pollution levels. With Diwali celebrations underway, authorities and health experts are urging residents to limit outdoor activities and take necessary precautions to protect their health.

Also Read: PM Modi’s Diwali Tribute: IAF Flypast & Floral Offerings To Sardar Patel In Gujarat

