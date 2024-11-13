The capital's air quality had declined badly on Wednesday morning. A number of localities in the city, including Aya Nagar, had hazardous levels of pollution.

The capital’s air quality had declined badly on Wednesday morning. A number of localities in the city, including Aya Nagar, had hazardous levels of pollution. The worst came from Aya Nagar, which had an AQI of 417 at 8 AM, falling into the “severe” category, based on data compiled by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Widespread poor air quality across the capital

The Air Quality Index in Delhi soared to 349 on Wednesday morning, up from 316 the night before, pushing Delhi’s air quality into “very poor” territory. A few hundred locations in Delhi recorded AQI over 300, indicating a broader pollution crisis.

Aya Nagar: AQI-417 (Severe)

Anand Vihar: AQI 396

Jahangirpuri: AQI 389

ITO: AQI 378

IGI Airport: AQI 368

Visibility lowest at several locations

The dense smog considerably lowered the visibility all over Delhi. Visibility dipped close to zero in most parts of the city badly upsetting roads and Indira Gandhi International Airport. Cars were seen plying on fog lights, while the airport had issued an advisory warning of possible flight cancellations or diversion. Airport officials said that flights not meeting CAT III instrument landing systems standards would be delayed as the fog had become very thick.

“While landing and take offs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may be impacted. Passengers are advised to contact the respective airlines for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted,” the advisory stated.

Dense Fog and Smoke Contribute to Dangerous Conditions

The thick fog that shrouded the city was largely due to concentrated smoke and dust particles in the air. It made the conditions favorable for rapid fog formation, thus bringing down visibility at ground level significantly.

The Capital is concerned at present over the worsening air quality -the thick layer of smog may contribute to breathing problems and other respiratory complications. This calls for improving air quality management in Delhi.

