Thursday, January 2, 2025
Dense Fog Engulfs Delhi, Visibility Drops To Zero At Palam As Temperature Plunges To 7.6°C

Delhi continued to experience cold day conditions for a third consecutive day on Wednesday, with parts of the city grappling with dense fog and plummeting temperatures

Dense Fog Engulfs Delhi, Visibility Drops To Zero At Palam As Temperature Plunges To 7.6°C

Delhi continued to experience cold day conditions for a third consecutive day on Wednesday, with parts of the city grappling with dense fog and plummeting temperatures. The lowest maximum temperature recorded was 12.8°C at Palam, further contributing to the city’s chilly weather patterns.

Cold Day Conditions Persist

On Wednesday, isolated parts of Delhi recorded “cold day” conditions, which occur when the maximum temperature is 4.5°C or more below normal, and the minimum temperature drops below 10°C. This marked the third consecutive day of such conditions, with the Palam station recording the lowest maximum temperature of 12.8°C. A marginal rise in minimum temperatures was expected on Thursday, hovering around 17°C. The minimum temperature recorded on Thursday was 7.6°C, which was 1°C below normal but slightly higher than the previous day’s reading.

Dense Fog Causes Major Disruptions

On Thursday morning, dense to moderate fog blanketed parts of Delhi, drastically reducing visibility. At Palam, visibility dropped to zero between 6 am and 9 am, causing concerns at the city’s airport. Despite this, no flight diversions were reported. However, flights that are not equipped with Category-3 (CAT-3) compliance were expected to be affected by the low visibility.

The Delhi airport authorities advised passengers to check with airlines for flight status and recommended allowing extra time for travel. IndiGo, one of the major airlines operating in Delhi, highlighted that significantly reduced visibility due to fog could impact flight schedules. Passengers were urged to stay updated and prepare for potential delays.

The dense fog also affected rail services in the region. Northern Railways reported that at least 43 trains were running late by more than 30 minutes due to reduced visibility, further exacerbating the disruptions caused by the weather.

Expected Weather Outlook

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted a marginal rise in minimum temperatures on Thursday, with temperatures expected to hover around 17°C. Despite this slight increase, the overall weather conditions remained chilly, with dense fog lingering in the early morning hours. These weather patterns are expected to continue, impacting daily routines and transportation.

Delhi is experiencing a prolonged cold spell, with cold day conditions persisting for several days. The dense fog and chilly temperatures have led to disruptions in air and rail travel, highlighting the ongoing impact of weather on the city’s infrastructure. As temperatures remain low, residents are advised to stay prepared for continued cold conditions, and travelers should account for potential delays.

