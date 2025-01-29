Devender Yadav On Congress’s Alliance ‘Mistake’ | NewsX Exclusive

In an exclusive interview with NewsX, Congress Delhi President, Devender Yadav, shared his thoughts on the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections and the political dynamics surrounding the party. Known for his straightforward approach and commitment to his constituency, Badli, Yadav opened up about the challenges Congress faces in this crucial election, the implications of the INDIA alliance, and his own efforts to strengthen Congress’s standing in Delhi.

Managing Multiple Roles: Party President and Candidate

Devender Yadav’s position as both the Delhi President of the Congress Party and a candidate from Badli has undoubtedly placed him in a unique position during the election season. Balancing these responsibilities is no small feat, but Yadav remains positive about the support he’s received from his constituency, which he describes as a “family.” His connection with the people of Badli, developed over years of both social and political engagement, continues to serve him well as he campaigns tirelessly to gain their trust.

However, despite the strong local support, Yadav acknowledged the challenges of managing a large-scale campaign across Delhi while also focusing on his personal constituency. As President, he is responsible for rallying Congress candidates across all 70 assembly constituencies and overseeing the campaign. Yet, his bond with Badli, where he is seen as a trusted figure, provides a solid foundation.

The Aam Aadmi Party’s Dominance and Congress’s Struggle

The conversation inevitably turned to the shifting political landscape in Delhi, where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has gained a stronghold in recent years. In 2015 and 2020, the AAP emerged victorious in Badli, marking a stark contrast to the Congress Party’s earlier dominance. Yadav attributed the AAP’s success to its promises of anti-corruption measures and free services, though he pointed out that these promises have since proven to be hollow.

Yadav contended that despite the AAP’s claims of delivering free services like electricity, water, and better infrastructure, their governance has failed to meet the expectations of the people. As disillusionment with the AAP grows, Yadav believes that Congress’s record of governance during its 15 years in power is being remembered by the electorate. However, he also acknowledged that the absence of substantial media backing and reliable data has made it difficult to present Congress as a credible alternative.

Congress’s Groundwork and Future Prospects

While some critics argue that Congress is losing ground in the face of AAP and BJP’s dominance, Yadav defended his party’s efforts on the ground. He emphasized that Congress’s commitment to outreach through initiatives like the Nyay Yatra and its rigorous door-to-door campaign sets it apart from its rivals. Despite being perceived as a lesser force in Delhi’s political scene, Yadav maintained that the Congress Party is building momentum and establishing a strong connection with the people.

Moreover, Yadav also suggested that both the BJP and AAP are two sides of the same coin—both having failed the people of Delhi. In particular, he criticized Kejriwal’s leadership, highlighting the corruption charges surrounding AAP leaders and questioning their credibility.

The Complexity of Alliances and Political Relationships

One of the most intriguing parts of the conversation was Yadav’s discussion of the shifting dynamics within the INDIA alliance. While Congress and AAP had joined forces for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections under the INDIA umbrella, Yadav made it clear that Congress has decided to fight the Delhi elections alone. He pointed to the political missteps in the Lok Sabha elections as a reason for the party’s decision to go solo in Delhi, particularly in light of the anti-incumbency sentiment surrounding the AAP.

However, he also touched on the difficult reality of the fractured support within the INDIA alliance, with parties like the Samajwadi Party and TMC making it clear that they are backing the AAP in Delhi. This posed a dilemma for Congress, especially when allies like Sanjay Raut of the Shiv Sena declared support for AAP. Yadav remained firm in his stance, claiming that Congress will not shy away from challenging the corrupt AAP government, despite the fractured alliances.

Reflecting on Past Setbacks and Learning from Mistakes

Yadav reflected on the party’s previous electoral setbacks, particularly in Haryana and Maharashtra, where Congress failed to meet expectations despite a promising atmosphere. He acknowledged that while Congress had learned from its shortcomings, the party’s recent success in Telangana, where it defied media predictions and won decisively, proved that Congress is far from out of the race in Delhi.

The shift in political sentiment in Delhi, where voters have grown disillusioned with both the BJP and AAP, has, according to Yadav, positioned Congress as the only viable alternative. He maintained that as the AAP’s promises crumble, the Congress Party’s history of delivering on governance is becoming more appealing to the electorate.

The Battle for Delhi’s Future

In concluding the interview, Yadav expressed cautious optimism about Congress’s future in Delhi. While acknowledging the challenges, he reiterated his belief that Congress’s grassroots work and its focus on addressing the people’s real issues—such as poor infrastructure, lack of basic services, and corruption—would eventually win them the support of the people.

His statement that Congress could win as many as 67 seats in the upcoming election reflected his confidence in the party’s growing support, driven by the people’s shifting sentiments towards AAP’s failed governance and BJP’s communal politics. According to Yadav, the power lies in the hands of the people, and when they speak, they will choose Congress once again.

Ajay Maken’s Controversial Remarks

The discussion also touched on the controversy surrounding Ajay Maken’s recent remarks about AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal being “anti-national.” While Maken later retracted the statement, Yadav acknowledged the impact of such statements on the INDIA alliance. He explained that Maken’s clarification was a result of internal party deliberations, emphasizing that the Congress Party continues to stand firm in its commitment to the people of Delhi, despite occasional differences within the alliance.

Can Congress Reclaim Delhi?

As Congress navigates the challenges of the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, Devender Yadav’s candid reflections on the party’s past struggles and future prospects highlight a crucial turning point for the party in Delhi. With an unwavering commitment to addressing the concerns of the people and a focus on rebuilding trust, Congress is looking to reclaim its political foothold in the capital. Only time will tell if their efforts will bear fruit, but Yadav’s optimism and dedication to the cause suggest that Congress is gearing up for a fierce battle ahead.

