Devendra Fadnavis Outlines Vision For Maharashtra As New Government Prepares To Take Charge

Wednesday, December 4, 2024
In a pivotal moment for Maharashtra politics, Devendra Fadnavis addressed the media today, laying out his plans and aspirations after being unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP legislative party and staking claim to form the next government.

In a pivotal moment for Maharashtra politics, Devendra Fadnavis addressed the media today, laying out his plans and aspirations after being unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP legislative party and staking claim to form the next government. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for December 5, 2024, at 5:30 PM at Azad Maidan, Mumbai, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Acknowledging Support and a Unified Vision

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the BJP leadership, Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, and NCP leader Ajit Pawar for their trust and unwavering support. As the chief minister-designate, I am committed to working in the larger interest of Maharashtra and fulfilling the expectations of the people,” said Fadnavis.

He thanked Eknath Shinde for recommending his name for the chief ministerial position, highlighting their collaborative efforts over the last 2.5 years. “The work done by the Mahayuti government will be remembered as historic and written in golden letters,” he said, referring to the alliance’s achievements.

Oath-Taking Ceremony and Leadership Structure

Fadnavis confirmed that the swearing-in ceremony will include the chief minister and two deputy chief ministers. “This decision was taken collectively, and we will finalize the names of those taking oath by this evening,” he stated, hinting at a carefully structured leadership approach to balance power within the coalition.

Fadnavis emphasized that the new government’s focus will be on addressing critical issues such as infrastructure, economic growth, and farmer welfare. “The mandate we received is a reflection of the people’s aspirations for a ‘Viksit Maharashtra’ and aligns with the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat,'” he remarked.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other leaders echoed this sentiment, stating that Maharashtra’s mandate sends a strong message about the need for accelerated development.

Fadnavis extended an invitation to Eknath Shinde to join his cabinet, expressing hope for his continued contributions. “We value every leader’s input in building a prosperous Maharashtra. It’s about collective governance,” he said.

A Day of Celebration for the BJP

BJP leaders, including Maharashtra Chief Whip Ashish Shelar, described the day as “Diwali for the party,” citing the unprecedented mandate and the seamless transition of leadership. Crackers were burst outside Fadnavis’s residence, symbolizing the party’s enthusiasm for this new chapter.

Addressing potential challenges, Fadnavis maintained a balanced tone. “In the days to come, there will be decisions that align with our wishes and some that may not. However, every step we take will be in the best interest of the state,” he assured.

With this confident and inclusive approach, Fadnavis’s leadership promises to focus on unity, progress, and delivering on the aspirations of the people of Maharashtra. The stage is now set for the new government to take charge and lead the state into a new era of development.

Filed under

devendra fadnavis Maharashtra government Mahayuti government

