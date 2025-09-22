Devotees throng Alopi Shankari Devi temple in Prayagraj on first day of Shardiya Navratri

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 22 (ANI): On the first day of Shardiya Navratri 2025, a deeply spiritual festival for nine days starting Monday, devotees thronged the ancient Alopi Shankari Devi temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj to offer prayers and seek blessings.

People from different parts of the region visited prominent temples like Alopi Shankari Devi and Alok Sankari Dham, both revered for their spiritual significance. Worshippers believe that the presiding deity, considered a form of Mata Rani, fulfils the wishes of the faithful.

Speaking to ANI, Rahul Saroj said, “Today is the first day of Navratri and we have come to visit the Alopi Shankari Devi temple to offer prayers.”

Ravi, another devotee, expressed his deep connection to the temple. “As it is the first day of Navratri, we came here to visit the Lopi temple. This is a very spiritual place, and I have been connected to it since childhood. Every wish is fulfilled here. This ancient temple is a centre of faith and devotion,” he said.

Many visitors echoed similar sentiments, emphasising their unwavering devotion and faith in the goddess as they began the nine-day festival of worship and celebration.

Meanwhile, devotees flocked in large numbers to the Harsiddhi Temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain on early Monday morning prayers as the festivities for Shardiya Navratri begin.

The devotees gathered in multitude to offer prayers at Devkali Temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya to celebrate the first day of Shardiya Navratri. A huge influx of devotees was also witnessed at Kalkaji Temple and Jhandewalan Temple in Delhi.

Additionally, devotees also flocked to the Shree Adya Katyayani Shaktipeeth Mandir in Chhatarpur to offer prayers. The Mumbadevi Temple in Mumbai witnessed the sacred Kakad Aarti ceremony, marking the commencement of the nine-day festivities.

Shardiya Navratri is a vibrant and sacred Hindu festival that spans nine nights, celebrating the divine feminine energy embodied by Goddess Durga. Observed in the lunar month of Ashwin, this festival is marked by fervent worship, elaborate rituals, and cultural performances.

Each day is dedicated to a different form of the goddess, symbolising various aspects of strength, compassion, and wisdom. Devotees engage in fasting, singing devotional songs, and participating in traditional dances, such as Garba and Dandiya, creating a joyful atmosphere. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.