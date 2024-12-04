The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), operating under the Ministry of Home Affairs, has made significant strides in combating digital fraud and enhancing cybersecurity

The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), operating under the Ministry of Home Affairs, has made significant strides in combating digital fraud and enhancing cybersecurity. On Tuesday, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar informed the Lok Sabha that I4C had proactively identified and blocked over 1,700 Skype IDs and 59,000 WhatsApp accounts associated with digital fraud. The announcement highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts to protect citizens from online scams.

Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System

In 2021, I4C launched the Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System, a platform designed to enable citizens to report financial frauds quickly. This system has played a crucial role in preventing significant financial losses. According to Minister Kumar, more than Rs 3,431 crore has been saved as a result of over 9.94 lakh complaints filed by the public through this system.

Blocking Cyber Fraud Tools and Resources

The government’s actions extend beyond blocking online accounts; they also involve curbing other fraudulent practices. As of November 15, 2024, I4C reported that more than 6.69 lakh SIM cards and 1.32 lakh IMEIs had been blocked by police authorities. This move is part of a comprehensive strategy to disrupt the tools that cybercriminals use to perpetrate scams.

In a significant development, the central government, in collaboration with Telecom Service Providers (TSPs), has created a system to identify and block incoming international spoofed calls that mimic Indian mobile numbers. Such calls have been implicated in recent cases involving fake digital arrests, FedEx scams, and impersonation attempts by individuals posing as government or police officials. To counter this, TSPs have been directed to block these deceptive calls and enhance the security of the telecommunications infrastructure.

Establishment of the Cyber Fraud Mitigation Centre (CFMC)

To bolster the fight against cybercrime, a State-of-the-Art Cyber Fraud Mitigation Centre (CFMC) has been established under I4C. This center brings together representatives from major banks, financial institutions, payment aggregators, TSPs, IT intermediaries, and law enforcement agencies from various states and union territories. The goal of the CFMC is to ensure immediate response and seamless cooperation to address cyber threats efficiently.

Launch of the Suspect Registry and New Features

On September 10, 2024, I4C introduced a suspect registry in collaboration with banks and financial institutions. This initiative is designed to track and identify cyber criminals, contributing to more effective prevention and investigation efforts. A new feature, “Report and Check Suspect,” was also added to the portal cybercrime.gov.in, allowing citizens to search I4C’s repository for identifiers of cyber criminals. This tool empowers individuals to verify and report suspicious activity, reinforcing the public’s role in cybersecurity.

In his remarks to the Lok Sabha, Minister Kumar emphasized the proactive nature of I4C’s work and the importance of coordinated efforts in curbing cybercrime. He highlighted the growing need for vigilance and continued development of strategies to safeguard the public against evolving digital threats.