Disengagement Begins: A New Chapter In India-China Relations—Will They Walk The Talk? | NewsX Exclusive

India and China have finally reached an agreement regarding the border conflict on Monday, where both parties have decided to resolve the stand-off at the border. In order to de-escalate tensions, both countries have agreed on patrolling arrangements along the disputed Himalayan border, which has seen lethal clashes in the past.

Official Statement

“An agreement has been arrived at on patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the India-China border areas, leading to disengagement and a resolution of the issues that had arisen in these areas in 2020,” Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.

Troop Disengagement Begins

Currently, both Indian and Chinese troops have started to disengage from the contentious Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. This follows an agreement concerning patrolling and troop disengagement along the disputed border, marking a significant development and a breakthrough in the four-year-long border stand-off.

As the disengagement and de-escalation processes progressed, the first de-escalation step was taken in Charding-La, where Indian troops moved to the west and Chinese troops pulled back to the east side of the border. China has also reduced its vehicle presence at the Line of Actual Control in accordance with the agreement. Sources have also claimed that patrolling of the LAC will resume soon.

Chinese Military Buildup

Satellite images gathered over the years since the 2020 Galwan clash show the Chinese buildup in 2022 in Pangong-tso, Depsang and Demchok with Chinese establishments, deployment of troops, bunkers being set up, and even tanks being brought in, demonstrating complete control over the area by China.

In 2024, the Chinese buildup gathered momentum, including the construction of a test track with covered parking for armed vehicles and an underground fuel or munitions bunker.

There were Chinese buildups taking place from 2020 to 2024, and a comparison of satellite images observed that Chinese occupation and control of territory along the Line of Actual Control, particularly in Depsang and Demchok, had only been increasing. The jurisdiction held by the Chinese PLA had only expanded. But finally, the troops are being called back, with disengagement as the first step that has already been initiated after the talks held just this week.

Expert Insights

In an exclusive conversation with NewsX, General (Retd) GG Dwivedi and Lieutenant General (Retd) Sanjay Kulkarni shared their thoughts on the recent developments between both countries and how the current disengagement and de-escalation process will unfold and what it means for their relationship.

Timeline for Patrolling Resumption

Speaking on the matter, General (Retd) GG Dwivedi discussed how long it might take for patrolling to start and said, “Since May 2020, there was almost a no-go, and only very partial disengagement had taken place, because we know the Chinese had come in May 2020 with a large force of almost three divisions. So before this agreement, the ground situation was that at Depsang and at Demchok, there was no disengagement, while the disengagement did take place on the north bank of Pangong-tso and also at Galwan and Gogra Hot Springs.”

He also said “This disengagement can be, depending upon the ground, a kilometre or two kilometres or more. The second step is that you begin to de-escalate; that means, behind the front-line troops, there are always backup troops. The second-tier troops now become the de-induction, and I think this is an important step, but it will take a long time to implement it.”

Timeframe for Disengagement

Moving ahead with the conversation, Lieutenant General (Retd) Sanjay Kulkarni spoke about whether this exercise could be completed in a matter of just a few days and said, “I think so; it wouldn’t take very long because what’s very important is that, after discussing and after such long years of negotiation—almost you can say about 19 rounds of WMCC primarily for what happened in 2020 and 21 rounds of the co-commander talks—we may be able to walk the talk, and that is something very important.”

“Once the disengagement has taken place, which will take some time, I am sure, and I have no doubt in my mind that there will be no tension and no fist fights.”

Looking Ahead

The recent agreement between India and China marks a significant step toward resolving long-standing border tensions. As troops begin to disengage along the Line of Actual Control, experts suggest this could lead to a more stable relationship between the two nations. Although challenges remain, the successful implementation of this agreement may pave the way for improved dialogue and cooperation in the region, fostering a more peaceful coexistence.

