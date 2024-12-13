Does India Need A Debate On The Constitution? Insights From Sudhanshu Trivedi At Legally Speaking

In a thought-provoking session at the Third Law and Constitution Dialogue, Sudhanshu Trivedi, Member of Rajya Sabha and a well-regarded orator, delved into whether India needs a debate on its Constitution

In a thought-provoking session at the Third Law and Constitution Dialogue, Sudhanshu Trivedi, Member of Rajya Sabha and a well-regarded orator, delved into whether India needs a debate on its Constitution. Moderated by Rishabh Gulati, Editor-in-Chief of News Six, the discussion spanned pressing issues, from the parliamentary ruckus to the country’s geopolitical strategy.

Sudhanshu Trivedi On Parliamentary Sessions: Troubled Waters

Trivedi highlighted recurring disruptions in parliamentary sessions, pointing to patterns where controversies, often originating from external reports, coincide with legislative proceedings. He cited instances such as the Hindenburg report in January 2023, the Manipur video controversy in July 2023, and the Pegasus report in 2021. “Whenever Parliament is in session, something emerges to create unrest,” Trivedi remarked, linking such trends to external influences.

Constitutional Challenges and Population Dynamics

Trivedi touched upon population as a growing challenge, noting that systemic reforms are essential to manage governance complexities. On expanding parliamentary representation, he acknowledged the sensitivity of balancing proportional representation with population control efforts in various states.

Geopolitical Strategy: India’s Diplomatic Stand

Discussing India’s geopolitical moves, Trivedi lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership in navigating international challenges. He highlighted key milestones, including India’s acquisition of S-400 missile systems from Russia and Predator drones from the U.S., showcasing India’s strategic balance between major powers.

“India’s robust systems and farsighted leadership have thwarted attempts to destabilize the nation,” Trivedi stated, referencing regional instability in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan.

Internal vs. External Threats

In response to a question about internal versus external threats, Trivedi emphasized the significance of external threats while cautioning against the divisive potential of internal forces. “External enemies are clear, but internal threats can weaken a nation from within,” he warned.

Criticism of Opposition and Foreign Narratives

Trivedi criticized opposition leaders, particularly Rahul Gandhi, for raising concerns about democracy and freedom on foreign platforms. “At least Rahul Gandhi is an Indian; his questions should be answered here, not with foreign narratives,” he stated.

He also noted the shift away from colonial legacies under the current government, citing changes such as the rescheduling of the budget session from the British-influenced end-of-March timeline to February 1st.

