Dr. Manmohan Singh’s Life Before Politics And Beyond

India mourns the death of 13th Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singh. Dr. Singh was born on September 26, 1932, in the Gah, Punjab province of undivided India. His academic journey reflects a life dedicated to learning and public service.

Education

He began his academic journey by securing first class and the first position Matriculation examination in 1948 from Panjab University. This excellence continued through his Intermediate studies, where he again achieved First Class with the first position in the university.

During his B.A. in Economics (Hons.) at Panjab University, he secured the first position despite achieving Second Class. He went on to complete his M.A. in Economics from the same university with First Class and the first position. Later, he pursued a D.Phil. at Nuffield College, University of Oxford, focusing on “India’s Export Trends and Prospects for Self-Sustained Growth,” with his research published by Clarendon Press, Oxford, in 1964.

Career Before Politics

He began his academic career as a Senior Lecturer in Economics (1957 to 1959) and went on to serve as a Reader (1959 to 1963) and Professor of Economics (1963 to 1965) at Punjab University.

He later became a Professor of International Trade (1969 to 1971) at the Delhi School of Economics.

Singh’s expertise extended beyond academia, with significant roles such as Honorary Professor at Delhi School of Economics in 1966 and Secretary General of the South Commission in Geneva (1987 to 1990).

Personal Life

On the personal front, Dr. Singh married Gursharan Kaur in 1958, and they have three daughters: Upinder Singh, Daman Singh, and Amrit Singh. Upinder is a historian and professor at Ashoka University, with several books to her credit. Daman, a graduate of St. Stephen’s College and the Institute of Rural Management, is an author, while Amrit Singh serves as a staff attorney at the American Civil Liberties Union. His son-in-law, Ashok Pattnaik, an IPS officer, was appointed CEO of the National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID) in 2016.

Politics

In 1991, Manmohan Singh was appointed as the Finance Minister under P.V Narasimha Rao’s Administration. He has served as Prime Minister of India for first term from 2004-2009, and second term from 2009-2014.

