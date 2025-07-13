EC Finds Nepal, Myanmar, Bangladesh Citizens With Aadhar, Domicile, Ration Cards During SIR Exercise Of Voter Rolls

Even as the Election Commission of India (ECI) is carrying out Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls in Bihar, during the house to house visit the panel has found that a large number of people from Nepal, Bangladesh and Myanmar have been able to procure all documents including Aadhar, domicile certificates, ration cards etc.



The revelations have been made as the Commission is carrying out extensive SIR of voter rolls and hundreds of BLOs are carrying out the work.

According to sources, during house to house visits for SIR in Bihar, a large number of people from Nepal, Bangladesh and Myanmar have been found by BLOs. These persons have been able to procure all documents including Aadhaar, Domicile Certificate, Ration Card etc.

ECI sources said that after proper enquiry to be conducted from August 1 till August 30, if found true, such names shall not be included in the final list to be published on September 30.

The Supreme Court had recently asked the Commission to include the Aadhar cards, ration cards and the voter ID EPIC cards in the SIR of voter rolls, while hearing the petition filed by INDIA bloc parties.

Meanwhile, the poll panel on Saturday said that with 77,895 BLOs, an additional 20,603 newly appointed BLOs on ground, it is moving ahead to complete the collection of Enumeration Forms (EFs) well before the stipulated time of July 25 2025.

It said that field-level teams including 38 District Election Officers (DEOs), Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) across all 243 Assembly Constituencies, and 963 Assistant EROS (AEROs) are being closely monitored by the CEO for this purpose.

These efforts of ECI are being supplemented by 1.5 Lakh BLAs appointed by all political parties who are also visiting door to door and leaving no stone unturned to ensure inclusion of each and every existing elector whose names are in the Electoral Roll in Bihar as on June 24, 2025.

It also said that special efforts are also being made to assist senior citizens, PwD electors, and other vulnerable groups by over four lakh volunteers.

It also said that having completed 100 percent printing and near completion of distribution of EFs to all electors who were found at their addresses, as of 6.00 PM on Saturday, collection crossed 6,32,59,497 or 80.11 per cent.

“Which means 4 out of every 5 electors in Bihar have submitted the EF. With this pace, the majority of EFs are likely to be collected. much before July 25,” tye Commission said.

In order to get their names included in the draft electoral rolls to be published on August 1, electors have to submit their EFs, preferably, along with eligibility documents, it said, adding that in case, any elector needs more time to submit the eligibility documents, he can submit them separately till August 30 i.e. the last date of filing claims and objections and take help of volunteers as well.

The Commission said that achieving yet another step well in time, BLOs have already digitised and uploaded 4.66 crore Enumeration Forms in ECINet by 6 PM on Saturday.

ECINet is the newly developed integrated software which has subsumed all the different 40 ECI Apps that had existed earlier.

