Home > India > ED Arrests Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel’s Son Chaitanya Baghel In Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam

The ED has arrested Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, in a Rs 2,161 crore liquor scam linked to money laundering. The arrest followed raids at their Bhilai residence. Bhupesh Baghel called the action politically motivated.

ED arrests Chaitanya Baghel in Rs 2,161 crore liquor scam; father Bhupesh Baghel alleges political vendetta. (Photo: X/@DaleshwarRatre9)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last Updated: July 18, 2025 13:28:07 IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday has arrested Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, in connection with an alleged Rs 2,161 crore liquor scam linked to a money laundering investigation. The arrest came just hours after the ED conducted raids at the Baghel residence in Bhilai town of Durg district, where both father and son live.

The senior Congress leader, Bhupesh Baghel has strongly condemned the ED action, calling the raids and arrest politically motivated. He alleged that the investigation is part of a larger effort to target opposition leaders ahead of key political developments.

Adding to the plot, Baghel’s official ‘X’ handle, his office accused political vendetta and tweeted:
“Today is the final day of the assembly session. The matter of tree felling for Adani in Tamnar was to be brought up. Saheb has sent ED to Bhilai Niwas.”

What is Chhattisgarh liquor scam?

The Chhattisgarh liquor scam is a grand corruption racket of sale and distribution of illicit liquor in the state during 2019-2023/24. According to Enforcement Directorate (ED), the scam caused a loss of more than ₹2,100 crore to the state treasury, whose proceeds of crime were allegedly made away with by a influential syndicate of liquor operatives including excise officials, bureaucrats, politicians, distillery leaders, and private entrepreneurs.

The ED alleges that bribes and illicit commissions were systematically received for altering liquor trade policies and evading duties. The scam has also created political controversy, with charges that the scam had flourished during the Congress-led government of Chhattisgarh.

The ED’s original case was dismissed by the Supreme Court in 2024 upon the discovery of the first ECIR (equivalent to FIR) being faulty, as it was initiated on the basis of a complaint filed by the Income Tax Department. Nevertheless, the agency reopened the probe by filing a new case with inputs from the Chhattisgarh EOW/ACB.

Tags: Bhupesh BaghelChhattisgarh Liquor Scam

