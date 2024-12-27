Home
Friday, December 27, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

ED Raids Former Madhya Pradesh Transport Official In Money-Laundering Probe

The Enforcement Directorate conducted the searches across multiple locations in Madhya Pradesh as part of a money-laundering investigation targeting former transport department official Saurabh Sharma.

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted the searches across multiple locations in Madhya Pradesh as part of a money-laundering investigation targeting former transport department official Saurabh Sharma.

The raids follow allegations of disproportionate assets uncovered by the Lokayukta police.

Sources revealed that the ED is also investigating the recovery of gold and cash worth approximately ₹52 crore from an abandoned SUV, believed to be connected to the case.

Searches were carried out at 5–6 locations in Bhopal, Gwalior, and Jabalpur, focusing on properties linked to Sharma’s family and associates. Last week, the Lokayukta police seized assets exceeding ₹3 crore, including ₹2.85 crore in cash, during a raid at Sharma’s Bhopal premises.

On December 20, the Income Tax Department made a significant discovery—52 kilograms of gold bars valued at ₹40 crore and over ₹11 crore in cash from an abandoned SUV in Bhopal. The vehicle was reportedly registered in the name of Chetan Singh Gaur, identified as a “close associate” of Sharma, according to sources.

Authorities suspect a connection between the seized assets and Sharma’s alleged financial irregularities. “The two instances could be linked, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the facts,” said an official source.

Sharma, who opted for voluntary retirement approximately a year ago, is now under intense scrutiny for his role in the case. The ED’s probe aims to trace the origin and ownership of the seized assets while investigating the broader network of individuals involved.

The case highlights the ongoing efforts by multiple agencies to clamp down on corruption and illicit financial activities, with significant recoveries raising questions about the extent of wrongdoing.

Read More: Hazaro Jawabo Se Achi Hai Meri Khamoshi’, When Manmohan Singh Spoke Through Poetry

Filed under

Former Transport Department Official Of MP

