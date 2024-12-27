‘Hazaro Jawabo Se Achi Hai Meri Khamoshi’, When Manmohan Singh Spoke Through Poetry

Manmohan Singh’s legacy: An economic visionary, a poet in Parliament, and a leader who stayed grounded through it all

Manmohan Singh, who passed away at the age of 92 after a prolonged illness, leaves behind a legacy not only as the architect of India’s economic reforms but also as a leader whose humble demeanor and poetic wit endeared him to the nation.

Singh’s economic vision during his tenure as the Finance Minister under Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao is widely credited with ushering in India’s liberalization era, transforming the nation’s economy and setting the stage for its rapid growth. But beyond the economic policies, Singh’s intellectual and literary side was equally profound.

A lover of ‘shayari’ (Urdu poetry), Singh frequently used poetry during parliamentary debates and public addresses. His most iconic line, “Hazaro jawabo’n se achi hai meri khamoshi, jo kayi sawalo ki aabru dhak leti hai,” captured his quiet yet firm responses to political opponents.

Singh’s poetic exchanges with Sushma Swaraj, the Leader of the Opposition during the 15th Lok Sabha, were well-known. In 2011, during a discussion on a Wikileaks cable alleging bribery, Swaraj recited a couplet aimed at Singh: “Tu idhar udhar ki na baat kar, yeh bata ki kafila kyun luta…” Singh, never one to back down, responded with a couplet from Allama Iqbal: “Mana ki teri deed ke kaabil nahin hoon main, tu mera shauq dekh mera intezar dekh.”

Their poetic sparring was more than just rhetoric; it reflected the intellectual depth Singh brought to politics. In 2013, during a Motion of Thanks debate, Singh quoted Mirza Ghalib: “Humein unse hai wafa ki ummeed jo nahin jante wafa kya hai.” Swaraj, in turn, responded with couplets that spoke of loyalty and betrayal.

Singh’s eloquence in both policy and poetry earned him respect across party lines. After Sushma Swaraj’s passing in 2019, he expressed his admiration for her, calling her a great parliamentarian and talented minister. Singh’s humility extended even to moments of political crisis, such as his response to the 2008 no-confidence motion. “The greatness of democracy is that we are all birds of passage,” he remarked, acknowledging the fleeting nature of political life but stressing the importance of honesty and sincerity in governance.

Even in his final years, Manmohan Singh’s leadership was characterized by wisdom, grace, and a commitment to the common man. His legacy, enriched by his love of poetry and steadfast dedication to India’s growth, will be remembered by generations to come.

