With 19 Sittings In 26 Days, Parliament Ends With Just 43 Hours, 27 Min Of Effective Discussion

As the Rajya Sabha session concluded on Friday, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar delivered a powerful message to the members of the house, urging them to reflect on their roles and the state of parliamentary proceedings. In his valedictory remarks, Dhankhar emphasized the need for serious introspection, especially as the session coincided with the 75th anniversary of India’s Constitution.

“Honorable members, I am imparting my valedictory remarks: As we conclude this session, which coincides with the 75th anniversary of our Constitution, we face a moment of serious reflection,” Dhankhar began. “While our celebration of Siddhant Diwas in the historic Siddhant Sadan was meant to reaffirm democratic values, our actions in this house tell a different story.”

He went on to express concern about the low productivity of the session, which stood at just 40.03%. “This session’s productivity stands at a mere 40.03%, with only 43 hours and 27 minutes of effective functioning,” Dhankhar noted. “As parliamentarians, we are drawing severe criticism from the people of India, and rightfully so. These persistent disruptions are steadily eroding public trust in our democratic institutions.”

While acknowledging that some important bills had been passed during the session, such as the Old Fields Amendment Bill and the Business Bill of 2024, Dhankhar stated that these achievements were overshadowed by the disruptions. “While we did pass the Old Fields Amendment Bill and the Business Bill of 2024, and heard the statement by the External Affairs Minister on India-China relations, these achievements are overshadowed by our failures,” he said.

The Chairman also condemned the growing trend of publicizing parliamentary notices through the media before they have been considered in the house. “The growing trend of publicizing notices through media before parliamentary considerations, and the recourse to Rule 267, further undermine our institutional dignity,” Dhankhar remarked.



Calling the situation critical, Dhankhar reminded the members that they represent over 1.4 billion citizens who expect more from them. “We stand at a critical juncture. 1.4 billion citizens from India expect better from us. It is time to choose between meaningful debate and disruptive disruption,” he emphasized.



In his conclusion, Dhankhar called on the members to rise above political differences and restore the dignity of parliamentary discourse. “Our democratic leadership demands that we rise above political differences and restore the parliamentary discourse,” he stated.

He also took a moment to express gratitude for the support of various individuals who assisted during the session. “I request the Deputy Chairman, Vice Chairperson, Secretary-General, staff, and media for their support. Let us return with renewed commitment to serve our nation with the dignity it deserves,” Dhankhar concluded.

With his strong remarks, Dhankhar left the members of the Rajya Sabha with a clear message: the need to restore the integrity and functioning of the institution for the sake of India’s democracy.

“The House stands adjourned,” he said, bringing the session to a close.

