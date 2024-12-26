Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, 92, passed away because of age-related medical conditions due to sudden loss of consciousness at AIIMS Delhi. Tributes have poured in from leaders including PM Modi, highlighting Singh's significant contributions to India's economic policy and his tenure as Prime Minister.



Singh, who served in the office from 2004 to 2014, saw an economic boom in Asia’s fourth-largest economy in his first term and was known to be a loyalist of the Gandhi political dynasty.



“With profound grief, we inform the demise of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, aged 92. He was being treated for age-related medical conditions and had sudden loss of consciousness at home on 26th December 2024.



Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home. He was brought to the Medical Emergency at AIIMS, New Delhi at 8:06 PM. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9:51 PM,” AIIMS said in a press release. India mourns Singh’s death:



“India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Rising from humble origins, he rose to be a great economist. He also held various government positions , including Finance Minister, and left a strong mark on our economic policy in the years gone by . His interventions in Parliament were insightful as well . As our Prime Minister, he made tremendous efforts to uplift people ‘ s lives,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

