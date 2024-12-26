Home
Friday, December 27, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

India Mourns Loss Of Dr. Manmohan Singh, Tributes Pour In

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, 92, passed away because of age-related medical conditions due to sudden loss of consciousness at AIIMS Delhi. Tributes have poured in from leaders including PM Modi, highlighting Singh's significant contributions to India's economic policy and his tenure as Prime Minister.

India Mourns Loss Of Dr. Manmohan Singh, Tributes Pour In

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, 92, passed away because of age-related medical conditions due to sudden loss of consciousness at AIIMS Delhi. Tributes have poured in from leaders including PM Modi, highlighting Singhs significant contributions to India’s economic
policy and his tenure as Prime Minister.

From PM Modi to Mallikarjun Kharge, tributes are pouring in for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh who passed away last night at the age of 90 due to age-related medical conditions.

Singh, who served in the office from 2004 to 2014, saw an economic boom in Asia’s fourth-largest economy in his first term and was known to be a loyalist of the Gandhi political dynasty.

“With profound grief, we inform the demise of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, aged 92. He was being treated for age-related medical conditions and had sudden loss of consciousness at home on 26th December 2024.

Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home. He was brought to the Medical Emergency at AIIMS, New Delhi at 8:06 PM. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9:51 PM,” AIIMS said in a press release.India mourns Singh’s death:


“India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Rising from humble origins, he rose to be a great economist. He also held various government positions, including Finance Minister, and left a strong mark on our economic policy in the years gone by. His interventions in Parliament were insightful as well. As our Prime Minister, he made tremendous efforts to uplift peoples lives,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
(INPUTS FROM AGENCIES)

Filed under

Dr Manmohan Singh Manmohan Singh

