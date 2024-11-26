Eknath Shinde Resigns As Maharashtra CM, Suspense Over Next Leadership

The Governor has requested Shinde to continue as the caretaker Chief Minister until a new government is sworn in.

In a significant political development, Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde resigned as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Tuesday, following the outcome of the recently concluded assembly elections. Shinde tendered his resignation to Governor CP Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai. The Governor has requested Shinde to continue as the caretaker Chief Minister until a new government is sworn in.

Deputy CMs Also Step Down

Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis also submitted their resignations earlier in the day, signaling the transition to a new leadership. The timing coincides with the end of the current Maharashtra assembly’s term on November 26, adding urgency to the formation of the next government.

Election Results and Alliance Strength

The Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), secured a landslide victory, winning 232 of the 288 assembly seats. Within the alliance, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 132 seats, followed by the Shiv Sena with 57 seats and the NCP with 41.

Meanwhile, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)—a coalition of the Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction)—struggled, managing to win just 49 seats in total.

Race for the Chief Minister’s Chair

With the BJP emerging as the dominant party in the alliance, the race for the Chief Minister’s post has intensified. BJP leaders are advocating for Devendra Fadnavis to reclaim the top position, citing the party’s decisive victory in the elections.

However, Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde, who has served as Chief Minister, has the backing of a significant faction within the alliance. The Shiv Sena is keen to see Shinde continue in the role, creating a stalemate in leadership discussions.

Ajit Pawar Faction Supports Fadnavis

In a crucial turn of events, the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction has expressed its support for Fadnavis to assume the Chief Minister’s post. During a key meeting held on Sunday, Ajit Pawar and his legislative team reportedly backed Fadnavis, favoring stability and cohesion within the alliance.

Discussions at the Top Level

Fadnavis is expected to meet Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda in Delhi to finalize the leadership structure and government formation. This meeting could play a decisive role in resolving the impasse and announcing the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

As the political drama unfolds, all eyes are on the Mahayuti alliance’s decision. The next few days will be crucial in shaping Maharashtra’s governance, as the new leadership will need to balance electoral mandates, coalition dynamics, and governance priorities in the state.

