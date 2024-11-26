UP Cabinet Approves Aqua Line Metro Extension to Greater Noida

Home
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has greenlit the much-anticipated extension of the Aqua Line Metro, stretching from Noida Sector-51 to Knowledge Park-V in Greater Noida.

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has greenlit the much-anticipated extension of the Aqua Line Metro, stretching from Noida Sector-51 to Knowledge Park-V in Greater Noida. Spanning 17.435 kilometers, this new metro corridor aims to significantly improve connectivity, alleviate traffic congestion along the busy 130-meter road, and provide a time-saving, hassle-free commuting experience for residents and travelers.

A Major Infrastructure Upgrade

The Aqua Line extension, estimated to cost ₹2,991.60 crore, will see contributions from multiple stakeholders. The Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government will each contribute ₹394 crore, while the remaining funds will be pooled from the Noida and Greater Noida Authorities, with a 40:60 ratio allocation, respectively.

The new route will feature 11 stations, connecting vital sectors such as Sector-51 in Noida and Knowledge Park-V in Greater Noida. Currently, the Aqua Line operates a single 21-station corridor from Sector-51 in Noida to the Depot in Greater Noida, operational since 2019.

Enhanced Route and Ridership Expectations

The newly revised Detailed Project Report (DPR) reflects an extended route length of 17.435 kilometers, up from the initially planned 14.958 kilometers. This development is projected to attract a daily ridership of approximately 1.25 lakh passengers, easing the strain on existing transportation networks and encouraging greater use of public transit.

The extension will not only reduce travel time and improve traffic flow but is also expected to create significant employment opportunities, both directly and indirectly, during the project’s construction and operational phases.

Integrated Connectivity for a Seamless Commute

A key highlight of this project is the integration of the Delhi Metro’s Blue Line with the Aqua Line. At the Sector-61 station, passengers traveling from Delhi will seamlessly transition to the Aqua Line heading toward Greater Noida West, eliminating the need to switch between metro lines. This feature is expected to enhance commuter convenience and efficiency.

Proposed Stations on the Route

The 11 metro stations planned along this route include:

  1. Sector-51, Noida
  2. Sector-61, Noida
  3. Sector-70, Noida
  4. Sector-122, Noida
  5. Sector-123, Noida
  6. Sector-4, Greater Noida
  7. Sector-12, Ecotech, Greater Noida
  8. Sector-2, Greater Noida
  9. Sector-3, Greater Noida
  10. Sector-10, Greater Noida
  11. Knowledge Park-V, Greater Noida

A Step Toward Modern Connectivity

By extending the Aqua Line Metro, the Uttar Pradesh government is taking a major step toward enhancing urban mobility and regional connectivity. This project will not only address current transit challenges but also set the stage for sustainable and efficient transportation in one of India’s fastest-growing urban corridors.

